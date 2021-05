About US is an initiative by The Washington Post to explore issues of identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot should learn the lesson that has smacked many would-be allies in the face, especially noticeable as they have felt compelled to make the world a better place following the troubling deaths of Black people in 2020. That lesson? Rather than swoop in to save the day, humbly ask how you may best serve the cause for which you now wish to act.