The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station hosts Doing The Most Good Luncheon
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In celebration of all of the hard work from the previous year, The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station hosted its “Doing The Most Good Luncheon” at the Hilton in College Station. The event gave supporters of the Salvation Army the chance to get together to recognize the impact the organization had on the community last year and to make plans and investments for the future.www.kbtx.com