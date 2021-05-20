newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station hosts Doing The Most Good Luncheon

By Conner Beene
KBTX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In celebration of all of the hard work from the previous year, The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station hosted its “Doing The Most Good Luncheon” at the Hilton in College Station. The event gave supporters of the Salvation Army the chance to get together to recognize the impact the organization had on the community last year and to make plans and investments for the future.

www.kbtx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ross, TX
Bryan, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
College Station, TX
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Society
City
Bryan, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Bjork
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Salvation Army#Texas A M Football#Poverty#Community#Texas College#Texas A M Football#Athletic Director#Kbtx#Texas A M Athletic#Lt Israel#Keynote Speaker#Officer#Auction#Tickets#Utility Assistance#Rent Assistance#Prizes#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Brazos County, TXNews Channel 25

BCFRA hosts 7th annual BBQ cookoff fundraiser, raising thousands

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Saturday afternoon, the weather wasn't the only thing bringing the heat in Brazos County. The Brazos County First Responders Association held their annual BBQ Cookoff Saturday evening. President of the Brazos County First Responders Association, Jerry Barratt, says the Association steps in and helps officers and...
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Monday

The Home & Garden Expo is set for this weekend at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. More than 40 exhibitors will have information about home building and remodeling, landscaping, decorating and more. Adult tickets are $5.
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Texas A&M hosting vaccination event at Castle Heights Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Superfund Research Center continues partnering with Brazos County communities to educate and vaccinate residents. The goal is to answer any questions people might have about the vaccine as well as debunk any false information on safety and efficacy. Weather permitted, the next COVID-19 vaccine...
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and donations to get caught up on its rental agreement and remain open to the public. The restaurant last week announced it would be forced to close if it didn’t come up...
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Our Neighbors: B-CS Woman’s club donates benches to Downtown Bryan

The Bryan-College Station Woman’s Club recently donated two benches, installed at the entrance of the Carnegie History Center on Main Street in Downtown Bryan, to commemorate the 125-year relationship between The Woman’s Club and the city of Bryan. Watch Now: Related Video.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Sunday

The first Cody NesSmith Memorial Team Roping event is set for May 29-31 at the Leon County Expo Center in Buffalo. The event is being organized by Madisonville native Colby Lovell, a 2020 PRCA NFR world champion roper, and includes open team roping and a ranch rodeo. Proceeds will go toward families with children battling cancer.
Bryan, TXHuntsville Item

Williams wins $1,000 Capital Farm Credit scholarship

BRYAN — Capital Farm Credit continues to prioritize its commitment to youth in agriculture. The tradition to award 100 scholarships to students across Texas continues in 2021. New Waverly High School senior, Kendyll Williams, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Capital Farm Credit's Conroe credit office. Each of Capital Farm...
College Station, TXnavasotanews.com

Expansion of Highway 6 coming soon in the Bryan-College Station area

The pandemic has not interrupted the schedule for the 269 million dollar expansion of Rudder Freeway between Highway 21 in Bryan and William D. Fitch in College Station. “Working with the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Organization, this is a top priority for them, and for us. So, the pandemic did not have anything to do with it,” said TXDOT Bryan District spokesman Bob Colwell recently.
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Bryan, TXNews Channel 25

SDBA returns to Lake Bryan, brings in thousands to witness speedy boats

LAKE BRYAN, TEXAS — The weekend brought us a range of some good and some dreary weather, but even then, the fun of enjoying the outdoors again was never spoiled. Riders and spectators were glad they were able to beat the inclement weather Sunday morning as the Southern Drag Boat Association wrapped up their 2021 season opener at Lake Bryan.
Brazos County, TXwtaw.com

Bryan Woman Booked In The Brazos County Jail For The 64th Time

The 64th time a Bryan woman is booked in the Brazos County jail, she was arrested on 17 charges. Online jail records indicates 56 year old Rosalinda Castelan was initially arrested by the Bryan city marshal on 15 warrants on traffic charges…six of them accusing her of not having insurance, four for not having a valid license, and three for speeding.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Somerville, TXkwhi.com

SOMERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL NAMES NEW PRINCIPAL

Somerville High School will have a new principal this fall. Rev. Derron Robinson was recently selected by Somerville ISD for the position, following the resignation of Jennifer Wood. Robinson began his career in education in 2011 teaching at Anson Jones Elementary School in Bryan, before becoming an instructional coach and...
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Our Neighbors: Higher Education for May 16

• Janie Beyer of Bryan has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility for the Dean’s List is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5, with no grade below a C. •...