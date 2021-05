NORFOLK — There was no evidence directly tying Michael Faulkner to the homicide of Shelvin Alston. No murder weapon. No forensics. No witnesses. In the end, prosecutors just didn’t have enough. So, in a rare move, District Judge Joseph Lindsey on Monday dismissed the charges against Faulker at a preliminary hearing, a checkpoint at which prosecutors must prove they have a bare minimum of evidence to support a charge against a defendant.