Women kidnap 77-year-old from Goodwill, steal $10,000 of her money, Georgia cops say

ROSELLE, N.J. (AP) — A teenage boy who stole a car with a toddler inside has been charged with kidnapping and numerous other counts, authorities said Friday. The 16-year-old took the car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a Roselle home, shortly after the vehicle's owner had arrived there. according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office. The owner was bringing items from the vehicle into the home when the theft occurred, and it's not clear if the teen knew the 2-year-old boy was in the car.