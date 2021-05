2020 was more than just a health crisis, it had ripple effects on nearly every aspect of our lives, including our long-term financial plans. Research from Lincoln Financial Group shows that personal finance concerns have intensified over the past year. Nearly half of Americans say they are preparing for the 2020 election’s impact on their investments and retirement accounts, and a vast majority have expressed a need for financial education to help them be better prepared for the future. As uncertainty continues amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Americans’ hopes of a comfortable retirement are at risk.