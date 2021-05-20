The Jetsons Custom Black 59Fifty Fitted Cap by The Jetsons x New Era
JustFitteds has another limited release hat on their webstore. Aim for the stars and seize the day while rocking The Jetsons Custom Black 59Fifty Fitted Cap. The dome and uppervisor are made of 100% polyester fabric in black. For the front embroidery, they rendered The Jetsons logo along with the whole family aboard their spaceship, with the line “out of this world” trailing the vehicle. They used a red material for the undervisor to keep up with the color scheme. On the left panel is a red embroidery of the New Era Flag, while The Jetsons logo at the back is in silver and neon blue. Click here to grab one.strictlyfitteds.com