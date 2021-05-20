The Jetsons Custom Black 59Fifty Fitted Cap by The Jetsons x New Era

It’s a fusion of sports and music for the latest exclusive drop at Hat Club. They take inspiration from hip hop artist Mean Joe Scheme’s recent album Personal Space to come up with the Moon Rocks MLB 59Fifty Fitted Hat Collection. They used black for the dome and uppervisor on this limited selection of throwback caps. The pink and magenta colors for the cap insignia take hints from the cover art of Personal Space to come up with a cozy vibe. They then used gray for the undervisor to add a neutral tone. The right panel has a commemorative patch, and on the left panel is the New Era Flag. Embroidered at the back is the MLB Batterman logo. Available exclusively at the Hat Club NoHo store, ask a friend from New York to hook you up. Or you can check out eBay or hat reseller stores to get your hands on these hats.