This coastal stretch of the mid-Atlantic state of New Jersey, which spawned Bruce Springsteen and Meryl Streep — as well as reality stars Snooki and JWoww — is part-laid-back beach life, part-pop culture trail. You’ll find quaint seaside boardwalks in places such as Red Bank, all-American villages and opportunities to dabble in watersports — as well as roll a few dice in Atlantic City. Whether you’re coming from New York or Philly, or simply digging into a living, working American scene, there are high-end pads to suit every taste. And all these luxury hotels in New Jersey are bookable through Culture Trip.