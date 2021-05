This starter home, originally a mill worker’s house, sits on a corner lot and has been recently renovated. It has city water and sewer. After the Civil War the textile business in North Carolina was the largest industry in the state. Many families moved to Scotland Neck where often the entire family would work long hours side by side for little pay. Scotland Neck Cotton Mill opened in 1889 and Crescent Hosiery Mill in Scotland Neck opened in 1902. Because it had no electricity, a steam engine powered the knitting machines. At the time this house was built and well into the 1930s, practically every adult (and some children, too) in Scotland Neck worked for the mills. E. Eighth Street had a particularly high concentration of mill workers. The mills are closed now (photo below).