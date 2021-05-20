newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Russell Simmons Files Lawsuit Against Kimora Lee Simmons, Alleges Fraud

Posted by 
The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In a newly filed lawsuit, music mogul Russell Simmons accused ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons of fraud. According to reports, Russells Simmons claims Kimora took his shares of Celsius energy drink stock to bail her new husband, Tim Leissner, out of jail. In 2018, Leissner pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy to...

thebreakfastclub.iheart.com
The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

641
Followers
395
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show

 https://thebreakfastclub.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimora
Person
Russell Simmons
Person
Kimora Lee Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Guilty Of Fraud#Criminal Conspiracy#Jail#Fraudulent Transfer#Husband#Photo#Getty Images#Marriage#Files#Commit#Corrupt Practices#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionamomama.com

Kimora Lee Simmons' Daughter Aoki Is Barely Recognizable Posing In Trendy Tights in a New Photo

Kimora Lee Simmons' second daughter Aoki Lee Simmons showed off a voguish look in her new media share as she fused elegance and street style to the delight of fashion lovers. Young model Aoki Lee Simmons tipped the fashion scale a notch higher as she displayed street style with a hint of classiness in her recent Instagram upload. The youngster had no hair out of place as she strutted her stuff.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz, Russell Simmons, & More Speak At Private DMX Funeral Service

DMX's private funeral service was held in New York, Sunday, and featured speeches from a number of noteworthy guests including Swizz Beatz, Louis Farrakhan, and more. “DMX was definitely not an artist to me. He was a brother, he was a friend. The key thing is he maintained his passion, he maintained his strength," Beatz said at the event, according to the NY Post. “He was barking and howling on stage to hide the real things that he was going through. He was a sweetheart. He was the most giving and loving person that I ever met, and I always wanted to protect him. I felt it was my job to protect him.”
Celebritiestheurbantwist.com

Aoki Lee Simmons Slays First Solo Cover Shoot With Muze Magazine

We see them walk red carpets with their famous parents one day and then they’re out here pursuing their own dreams the next. Aoki Lee Simmons isn’t any different! The 18-year-social old’s media clapbacks to bullies have gone viral in the past. Aoki, on the other hand, took to Instagram on Thursday to post a raunchy photoshoot video. Aoki thanks the Muze Magazine team for her “first solo cover shoot” in her tweet. “I can’t express how grateful I am to Muze Magazine and the whole team… It was a real pleasure to be a part of this. Incredibly grateful,” Aoki wrote in her caption, which included blue butterfly emojis at the beginning and end. Aoki looks stunning in what appears to be a yellow-green outfit in the picture posted. A long-sleeved crop top and a full-length skirt make up the two-piece ensemble. Aoki’s left leg can be seen poking through the slit, which is high and knotted. Her hair is cut short and bobbed with bangs. Her lips are a bright red color. The look is completed with a gold bracelet and black strappy sandal heels. Paige S. Wilson’s photo gives us the feeling of “coming into my own shell.” With her pose, Aoki lengthens her body. Her head is slightly cocked upwards. She has an open-lipped look on her face that is neither frowning nor smiling. Her arms are encircling her chest and clutching her shoulders. A dull, dark grey wall and floor are splashed with the frame. As a result, Aoki stands out in the picture. Aoki Lee Simmons is the daughter of supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons and rap mogul Russell Simmons, in case you didn’t remember. According to People, the couple married in December 1998 and have two children, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki. Muze Magazine stepped on the scene back in 2016. It started as an online magazine idea that blossomed into “a luxurious printed magazine,” says their official site. The magazine’s focus is “pure artistry & striving to inspire elegance in everyday life.”
Trouble Relationshiprnbcincy.com

Dr. Dre: Has To Pay His Ex-Wife $500K In Divorce Battle

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Dr. Dre has to shell out $500K in his divorce battle. But, during a hearing on Tuesday (27Apr21), the Superior Court Judge ordered Dre to pay her lawyers $500,000 within 10 days while a decision on the spousal support issue has been delayed until another hearing on 8 July.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
XXL Mag

Judge Orders Dr. Dre to Pay $500,000 for Wife’s Legal Fees During Divorce – Report

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's impending divorce moves full steam ahead after a judge reportedly ordered the 56-year-old producer to pay for his estranged wife's legal fees. On Tuesday (April 27), a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge reportedly ordered Dre to pay $500,000 in attorney fees to Nicole's legal team. According to the Daily Mail on Wednesday (April 28), who appears to have obtained the court documents, the legendary producer must cough up the cash by May 7.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Trey Songz Sued For Alleged Bartender Beatdown: Report

Trey Songz just dodged charges related to the alleged assault on a police officer at a Chiefs game but he's facing a new lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault on a venue's bar staff. According to TMZ, a man is suing Trey Songs for allegedly punching him in the head at the Hollywood Palladium before casually returning his focus back to the concert.
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Court Dismisses Wade Robson’s lawsuit against Michael Jackson’s Estate…Again.

A judge ruled this week that Wade Robson cannot sue Michael Jackson’s businesses over the childhood molestation he allegedly suffered at the hands of the late King of Pop. Leaving Neverland, a BAFTA and Emmy winning documentary exposed Robson’s sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson. Even with his case against for MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures dismissed, yet again, Robson and his team plan to appeal the decision.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Angela Simmons Refuses To Name Ex Who Physically Abused Her

She hasn't minced words when sharing details about the domestic violence she endured during a past relationship, but Angela Simmons still is hush-hush when it comes to identifying who was responsible. The celebrity kid-turned-media mogul previously spoke about being on the receiving end of abuse from a former boyfriend. Back...
Relationshipsblackchronicle.com

Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Files Request For Monthly Spousal Support

Gary Owen and Kenya Duke split in March after 18 years of marriage. Now, Duke is asking her soon-to-be ex -husband to pay $44,000 in spousal support. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, she is asking for $44,000 a month because “it’s the amount Gary would normally deposit in her account to pay credit cards and finance her personal spending.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Dre is ordered to pay $500,000 to estranged wife Nicole Young's divorce lawyers - but it's only a small portion of the $5M she's demanding from the billionaire hip hop mogul

Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre was ordered Tuesday to pay half a million dollars to his estranged wife Nicole's divorce lawyers - but that's only 10 per cent of the whopping $5million she was demanding. Nicole Young, 51, had asked Los Angeles Judge Michael Powell to force her wealthy, soon-to-be-ex husband...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Dre scores victory against estranged wife Nicole Young as judge rules her separate civil suit claiming rights to half his trademark and 'billion-dollar' empire will be settled in their divorce case instead

Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre has scored a major victory against estranged wife Nicole Young by defeating a separate lawsuit in which she was laying claim to half his estimated billion dollar empire, DailyMail.com can reveal. After filing for divorce from Dre last June, Nicole, 51, filed the civil suit, accusing...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

50 Cent & Swizz Beatz Snipe Irv Gotti Over DMX Cause Of Death Claims

Last week, Irv Gotti spoke to 107.5 WGCI in Chicago about DMX and claimed he died of a Fentanyl overdose from smoking bad crack and also tested positive for COVID-19 while in the hospital. 50 Cent took to Instagram to clown the Murder Inc. CEO on Thursday (April 29) wondering why he would come out and say such a thing.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Brooklyn Rapper Jeezy Mula Sentenced to 24 Months in Prison

According to several reports from posts on social media, Brooklyn rapper Jeezy Mula has been sentenced to 24 months \in prison following an investigation into his ties to the “Real Ryte” crew, a street organization with alleged ties to the Bloods gang along with his two-year-long federal fraud case. Prior...