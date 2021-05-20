San Jose, Oakland won’t get speed cameras after all
State lawmakers have once again shot down a Bay Area lawmaker’s proposal to allow automated cameras to catch and ticket speeders on local streets. The bill from Asm. David Chiu, D-San Francisco, would have let San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Los Angeles to set up pilot programs using the technology. But despite getting unanimous support in the Assembly’s Transportation Committee earlier this spring, the bill failed to advance out of the Appropriations Committee on Thursday — effectively killing it for the year.www.eastbaytimes.com