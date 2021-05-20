newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Jose, Oakland won’t get speed cameras after all

By Nico Savidge
East Bay Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState lawmakers have once again shot down a Bay Area lawmaker’s proposal to allow automated cameras to catch and ticket speeders on local streets. The bill from Asm. David Chiu, D-San Francisco, would have let San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Los Angeles to set up pilot programs using the technology. But despite getting unanimous support in the Assembly’s Transportation Committee earlier this spring, the bill failed to advance out of the Appropriations Committee on Thursday — effectively killing it for the year.

www.eastbaytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limit Enforcement#Common Sense#Traffic Cameras#Need For Speed#Los Angeles Police#Assembly#Transportation Committee#Speed Cameras#Automated Cameras#Placing Cameras#Ticket Speeders#D San Francisco#Road Safety#Cars#Speeding Fines#Bay Area#Driving#Traffic Violence#License Plates#In Person Officers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
Marin County, CASonoma Index Tribune

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
Palo Alto, CAPalo Alto Online

VTA governance reform bill punted to next year

A legislative proposal to reform the governance structure at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will not advance this year after its author, Assembly member Marc Berman, opted to defer his bill to 2022. Posted by Bystander. a resident of Another Palo Alto neighborhood. 2 hours ago. Bystander is a...
San Francisco, CASFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Number of SF Homes For Sale Ticks Up

The four-color tiered system and the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" are set to be lifted on June 15th, but details about what can reopen and how remain fuzzy. Whether or not the state or San Francisco County will still require specific distances between, for instance, restaurant tables, or masks in certain situations, all remains up in the air. [Chronicle]
Oakland, CASFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed. The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive...
Oakland, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Oakland airport eyes huge expansion, new terminal, new gates

OAKLAND — Oakland International Airport is eyeing a major expansion of the East Bay aviation hub and is seeking public input regarding the wide-ranging project. The project would create a brand-new terminal and modernize the existing terminals, all of which would bring about a dramatic increase in the number of gates at the airport, public documents being circulated by Oakland International Airport officials show.
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
California Statemarinelink.com

Fire-Stricken Containership Starts Transit to Port of Oakland

The Unified Command, consisting of the U.S. Coast Guard, the State of California, and Witt O'Brien's said Sunday it was coordinating the safe transit of a container ship 80 miles southwest of Big Sur to the Port of Oakland, California after the ship had reported an engine fire on Friday.
California StateMercury News

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin history: When Ross Landing was an important shipping hub

Traveling today through the tree-lined lanes of Ross and Kentfield one might be surprised to learn that the area was once home to an important Marin shipping hub. Before California became a state, the entire area running from Point San Quentin through San Rafael, Larkspur and much of Ross Valley was part of the Rancho Punta de Quentin land grant. It had been given to Capt. Juan Cooper, who sold it in 1850 to Benjamin Buckelew for $50,000 in gold coin.
Sausalito, CASFGate

Saturday Morning News Roundup

Two experts in air quality testified before U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the latest round of litigation over the city of Sausalito's attempt to close the homeless encampment at Dunphy Park and move the campers to Marinship Park. Dunphy Park contains 160,000 square feet of recreational space adjoining Richardson...
Oakland, CASFGate

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
San Jose, CAbizjournals

Gas prices in San Jose just hit a 7-year high

If gas prices in San Jose seem sky high, that's because they are. In the past week, gas prices at the city's service stations rose an average of 2.1 cents to hit $4.15 a gallon Monday, according to gasoline research site GasBuddy. That's a level San Jose drivers haven't seen on a May 17 in any year since 2014.