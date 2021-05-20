newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

WeWork loses $2.1 billion in a quarter

By Wallace Witkowski
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WeWork, the flexible office space company, said in the extended session Thursday that it lost more than $2 billion in its first quarter.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Neumann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#New York City#Trading Revenue#Gross Revenue#Gross Sales#Ipo#Bowx Acquisition Corp#Bowx#March Wework#Company#Gross Desk Sales#Bowx Shares#Sales Activity#Unfunded Cash Commitments#Rose#Occupancy#Corporate Governance#January#Ceo Adam Neumann
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Medtronic beats profit and revenue expectations, boosts dividend

Shares of Medtronic PLC slipped 0.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the medical technology and services company reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, citing a "strong recovery" in elective procedures, and boosted its dividend by 8.6%, but provided a less than upbeat full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to April 30 rose to $1.36 billion, or $1.00 a share, from $646 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share grew to $1.50 from 58 cents, and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.42. Sales increased 36.5%...
BusinessStreet.Com

Acorns Grow to Go Public in SPAC Deal With Pioneer Merger

Acorns Grow, the saving and investing app, said Thursday it would go public by merging with the Pioneer Merger PACK special-purpose-acquisition company. The combined entity is valued at $2.2 billion, the companies said. Institutional investors participating in the deal include Wellington Management, Senator, Declaration Partners, Greycroft, Rise Fund, TPG's global-impact-investing...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$6.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce sales of $6.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.29 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. Nokia posted sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Businesspingwest.com

India digital payment startup Paytm plans to raise $3 billion in IPO

Paytm, India’s leading digital payments provider, is aiming to raise about $3 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) late this year. Details: Citing source familiar with the deal, the Economic Times reported that the Indian unicorn backed by investors including Berkshire Hathaway, SoftBank, and Ant Group plans to list in India around November.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Supply chain software provider E2open to acquire BluJay in stock-and-cash deal valued at about $1.7 billion

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. , a provider of cloud-based supply chain management technology, said Thursday it is acquiring BluJay Solutions in a stock-and-cash deal valued at about $1.7 billion. BluJay is a software-as-a-service company for the shipping, logistics and freight forwarding businesses with more than 5,700 global customers. Under the terms of the deal, E2Open will pay with 72.4 million shares and $760 million in cash. BluJay shareholders will own about 22% of the combined company and its current shareholders, Francisco Partners and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek will have the right to appoint one director each to the board. E2open has also secured $300 million in a common equity PIPE, or private investment in public equity, from institutional investors including Berman, The WindAcre Partnership, Eminence Capital and XN, as well as a first lien term loan of $380 million. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. It is expected to deliver annualized pro forma revenue of over $550 million. E2open shares were up 3% premarket and have gained 20% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.7%.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Tesla may pay upfront for chips amid global shortage: FT

Electric-car maker Tesla has reportedly opened new fronts in the battle to secure chips amid an industry-wide shortage that includes paying in advance for those supplies and even buying its own plant. Tesla is specifically trying to secure chips with companies in Taiwan and South Korea, which make the newer generation models that it needs, but also the U.S., according to a Thursday report in the Financial Times, which cited industry sources. As for buying a plant outright, sources said those plans are in a much earlier stage, given such an endeavor could prove cost prohibitive. A spokesperson for Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment. The FT said a person familiar with chip giant Samsung's [s:kr: 005930] view on direct chip buying by companies said it has production lines for this purpose and would be open to discuss it further.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing Of $275 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company" or "FWAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,500,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "FWAC" on May 25, 2021. The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, which the underwriters partially exercised for an additional 2,500,000 Class A Ordinary Shares, leaving 1,250,000 Class A Ordinary Shares still available under the option.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Burlington blows past Q1 earnings estimates, says Q2 off to good start but supply chain issues weigh

Burlington Stores Inc. shares were up 1.5% in premarket trade Thursday, after the discount retailer blew past earnings estimates for its fiscal first quarter. New Jersey-based Burlington said it had net income of $171 million, or $2.51 a share, in the quarter, after a loss of $333.7 million, or $5.09 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.59, well ahead of the 83 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed to $2.193 billion from $801.5 million, also well ahead of the $1.776 billion FactSet consensus. Same-store sales rose 20%, "There were numerous factors that contributed to...
AgriculturePosted by
MarketWatch

Sanderson Farms beats profit and sales expectations, as improved chicken demand offset higher feed costs

Sanderson Farms Inc. reported Thursday fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, as improved poultry markets more than offset "significantly higher" feed grain costs. Net income for the quarter to April 30 rose to $96.9 million, or $4.34 a share, from $6.1 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The chicken producing, processing and distributing company said results included an income tax benefit of $37.4 million related to loss carry-back provisions allowed by the CARES Act. The FactSet consensus for net earnings per share was $3.20. Sales rose 34.2% to $1.13 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.05 billion. Overall realized prices for chicken products increased 32.6%, while average feed costs per pound rose 26.6% and prices paid for corn and soybean meal grew 39.7% and 40.0%, respectively. "The improvement in the domestic poultry markets was driven largely by increased demand from food service customers, as U.S. consumers slowly returned to restaurants and several quick serve restaurant chains featured chicken sandwiches on their menus," said Chief Executive Joe Sanderson, Jr. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has run up 26.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.7%.
BusinessFinancial Times

SoftBank and WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann agree divorce deal

SoftBank has spelt out the full cost of its bitter divorce from WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, detailing a settlement worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Neumann has received cash, stock awards and fees worth close to $450m in a settlement which has been the subject of fraught negotiations since he was forced to step down from the co-working company as chief executive in 2019, after a failed attempt at an initial public offering.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Tempur Sealy provides upbeat sales outlook as orders have accelerated

Tempur Sealy International Inc. provided an upbeat second-quarter sales outlook on Thursday, as orders have accelerated since the end of March. The mattress seller now expects sales to rise 60% above the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, while the current FactSet sales consensus of $1.07 billion implies 48% growth. The company said the improved outlook is a result of growth in demand for Tempur-Pedic products in the U.S., which are higher margin than the company's average. Separately, the company anno7unced an agreement to buy U.K.-based bed retailer for £340 million ($482 million). Tempur Sealy's stock, which was little changed in premarket trading, has rallied 36.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.7%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Dollar General sales fall but guidance raised

Dollar General Inc. reported first-quarter net income of $677.7 million, or $2.82 per share, up from $650.4 million, or $2.56 per share, last year. Sales of $8.40 billion were down from $8.45 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.19 and sales of $8.27 billion. The company says results were impacted by government stimulus payouts. Same-store sales were down 4.6%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 6.8% decline. Same-store sales jumped 17.1% on a two-year-stack basis. Dollar General executed 800 real estate projects, including new store openings of the larger store formats, according to Chief...