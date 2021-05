The House of Representatives has narrowly approved legislation for $1.9bn emergency funds to increase security at the US Capitol following the 6 January pro-Trump riots, despite efforts from Republicans and progressive Democrats to block the bill.It passed mostly along party lines, with four progressives breaking ranks from Democrats. Ilhan Omar voted against the bill while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Talib and Jamaal Bowman voted present.The bill passed with 213 “yea” votes, 212 “nay” votes, and three “presents” recorded.It comes a day after most Republicans voted against a commission to investigate the assault on the Capitol, with 35 defying former president...