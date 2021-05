WOLFEBORO — Makers Mill continues its line-up of virtual online workshops with Intro to 3D Printing presented by Elizabeth Helfer on Thursday, May 20 from 6-8 p.m. While fundraising continues to complete building renovations and open the doors at Makers Mill by the end of the year, a series of online workshops on a variety of topics will be offered. “While we are unable to run on-site programming until we have completed fundraising and the resulting renovations, these online workshops are a way to keep us connected to our community for now,” said Josh Arnold, Makers Mill executive director. “They are the thread that brings people together to discover, cultivate, and share their unique gifts and skills.”