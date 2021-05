Memorial Day in Aiken will be marked downtown – two days early – with a full-scale parade again this year, following the trimmed-down version of 2020. Plans are for this year's event to be Saturday, May 29, starting at 10 a.m. The starting point is the City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum (406 Park Ave.), and the procession is to head to Laurens Street going past Trinity on Laurens (retirement home) and end at Edgefield Avenue.