newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey County, CA

SUPERVISOR PHILLIPS AND TRANSPORTATION AGENCIES SEEK PUBLIC COMMENTS AT THE STATE ROUTE 183 CASTROVILLE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETING

tamcmonterey.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTEREY COUNTY – Caltrans is seeking public comments on their environmental document for the proposed “State Route 183 Castroville Improvement Project.” Members of the public are invited to join Supervisor Phillips, the Transportation Agency for Monterey County and Caltrans at a virtual public meeting to provide comments on the project. The meeting will be on Wednesday, May 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Anyone who is unable to attend can provide their comments online through June 11, 2021 when the public comment period closes.

www.tamcmonterey.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Castroville, CA
Government
County
Monterey County, CA
City
Castroville, CA
Local
California Government
Monterey County, CA
Government
Monterey County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Public Transit#Public Safety#Transit Projects#The Transportation Agency#State Route 183#Webex#Brandy Rider Dot Ca Gov#Tamc#Caltrans Project Manager#Public Input#Supervisor Phillips#Public Comments#Safety Improvements#Pedestrians#Bicyclists#Main Street#Economic Activities#Link#Contact Brandy Rider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
Monterey County, CAMonterey County Herald

Two new members elected to Monterey County Film Commission board

The Monterey County Film Commission has elected two new members to its board of directors. Annee Martin and Ron Brown will serve three-year terms on the board of the nonprofit. Martin is partner/owner of Ami Carmel Boutique and Sanctuary Vacation Rentals. She has nonprofit volunteering experience with the Monterey County...
Salinas, CAKSBW.com

Monterey County looking forward to governor's $12B homelessness proposal

SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $12B in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness into housing. The plan includes $8.75B to expand Project Homekey and to convert existing buildings into 46,000 units of housing. The governor's proposal also includes $3B to prevent people from becoming homeless...
Monterey County, CAMonterey County Herald

Monterey County first in state to launch new bus fare technology

MONTEREY — Monterey-Salinas Transit on Tuesday became the first transportation agency in the state and the first small transit agency in the country to launch a new fare technology that allows riders to tap a credit, debit or stored-cash card on a device located just inside every fixed-route bus in the county.
San Lucas, CAMonterey County Herald

A long-time dream of sidewalks reaches fruition in San Lucas

SALINAS — The tiny southern Monterey County hamlet of San Lucas with barely 500 souls has received the lion’s share of federal dollars dispersed by the county this year that typically go toward providing decent housing and a suitable living environment for low-income residents. The Monterey County Board of Supervisors...
Monterey County, CAkion546.com

Newsom visits Monterey County to discuss school funding

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Monterey County Wednesday, and he is expected to announce a proposal for state school funding. Newsom's office said the proposal would provide for an unprecedented level of funding to support the social-emotional well-being of students and help schools provide more opportunities.
Monterey County, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

United Way predicts they won’t run out of funds for utility and rental assistance programs.

Just a few weeks after Monterey County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program started accepting applications from people who have struggled to pay their rent and utilities during the pandemic, more than 260 people have received aid and at least $554,000 in funds have been distributed. It could be closer to $1 million, says Josh Madfis, vice president of community investment at United Way Monterey County, due to a reporting backlog.
Monterey County, CAkingcityrustler.com

Monterey County remains in Orange Tier

MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County will remain in the moderately restrictive Orange Tier in the state’s reopening blueprint system as determined Tuesday, following County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno’s announcement last week that the region could possibly shift soon. During a press briefing May 5, Moreno said the county has...
Monterey County, CAkingcityrustler.com

Covid-19 relief funds available for small businesses in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY — Federal, state and county agencies, including Cal Coastal, continue to offer assistance to local businesses, with two new programs having recently begun to help them bounce back from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cindy Merzon, director of Cal Coastal’s Small Business Development Center, said multiple existing...
Monterey County, CAkingcityrustler.com

Monterey County encourages residents to respond to state antibodies study

MONTEREY COUNTY — California Department of Public Health and Stanford University are working on a study called CalScope, which aims to measure antibodies in the populace and determine which activities are connected to different antibody levels in the fight against Covid-19. They will survey random residents in selected counties in three waves to learn about antibody prevalence in different demographics, including age, race, ethnicity and region.