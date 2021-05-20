SUPERVISOR PHILLIPS AND TRANSPORTATION AGENCIES SEEK PUBLIC COMMENTS AT THE STATE ROUTE 183 CASTROVILLE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETING

MONTEREY COUNTY – Caltrans is seeking public comments on their environmental document for the proposed “State Route 183 Castroville Improvement Project.” Members of the public are invited to join Supervisor Phillips, the Transportation Agency for Monterey County and Caltrans at a virtual public meeting to provide comments on the project. The meeting will be on Wednesday, May 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Anyone who is unable to attend can provide their comments online through June 11, 2021 when the public comment period closes.