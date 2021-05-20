Ferrari Bought For $200 Is Now Worth Over $6 Million

McLaren may only be building 106 examples of the Speedtail but yet another used example has hit the market, this time in Dubai. While you may think that a vehicle as expensive and exclusive as the Speedtail would sit in the private collections of those lucky enough to have ordered one for decades, it’s clear that some people purchased them with the intention to immediately flip them after taking delivery. This particular Speedtail has been driven a grand total of 1 km (0.6 miles) and has been listed up for sale from Tomini Classics.