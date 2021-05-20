CU prof: Report blaming animal ag for deadly air pollution is ‘junk statistics’

Poor air quality from farming results in an estimated 16,000 deaths in the US each year.A new study has found that 80 per cent of those deaths are attributable to animal-based foods. The study, from researchers at the University of Minnesota, is the first of its kind to look at the impact of individual foods on air quality.Poor air quality is the greatest environmental health risk in the US and around the world. A study last month found that people of colour in the US are exposed to more air pollution than whites from myriad sources including agriculture, industry,...