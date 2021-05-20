One more day on alert

We are going to see more sunshine today, but it will still be windy. There is a wind advisory in effect until 7 PM tonight. There is still the Coastal Flood Warning for Hancock County and a Coastal Flood Advisory for Harrison and Jackson Counties until 1 AM Saturday. Our high tide will be between 4 Pm and 6 PM, so that is when the water is expected to be the highest. The winds will subside some, but it still looks like it will be a little breezy through Saturday. It will be mostly dry but humid and temperautres will be approaching 90 by the end of the weekend and beginning of next week. Most of South Mississippi will probably see no rain at all for the next seven days. In the tropics, there is a medium chance for a new system to form in the western Gulf over the next five days. This system is not expected to pose any direct threat to the Mississippi Coast but whether it develops or not, this system could produce heavy rainfall over parts of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana during the next few days. There is a high chance for a new system to form in the Atlantic near Bermuda later today or tomorrow, according to the National Hurricane Center. This system is not expected to impact the U.S. mainland.