What started as way to throw tasty birthday parties has turned into a bakery so everyone can enjoy tasty treats in Central New York. Cassandra Vargas opened Love Bugs Bakery, in honor of her three girls, but it's only open on Saturdays, for now. "These little love bugs of mine are the reason I am only starting one day a week," said Vargas. "I have been a stay at home mom for the past 6 years and I have to ease my way into being away from them."