There are secret tunnels along the entire length of the Kansas Turnpike that most drivers don't know exist. These bunkers and tunnels could also be lifesavers. They are storm shelters and are publicly accessible anytime there's a threat of a tornado or severe hail. Adjacent to toll plazas are smaller shelters, like in the photo above, that are intended to hold up to 15 people, including toll attendants as well as motorists. At service plazas the tunnels are much more extensive and serve as walkways for staff around the plaza on an everyday basis and only as a storm shelter when needed.