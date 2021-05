Rain chances running on the high side for the next couple of days as we watch an area of low pressure in the western Gulf move toward the Texas coastline. At the moment, the Hurricane Center is giving this area a 40% chance of developing into a tropical system. Chances are low as sea surface temps remain cooler, in the mid 70s, and the environment is not all that supportive for organization. Our best opportunity at seeing rain will be this evening and overnight, lingering into Saturday. Sunday could also start off with scattered rain, but by the afternoon we should dry out. Highs each day will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.