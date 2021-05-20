PDX, other airports see increase in rental car prices amid car shortage

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and begin to travel again, they’re being met with a rental car shortage, causing prices to surge, FOX 12 reports.

At Portland International Airport, car rental prices have increased dramatically.

Prices have also increased in popular destinations like Hawaii, and those visiting need to book car rentals several weeks out.

“The car rental market is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my 11 years of business,” said Jonathan Weinberg, Founder and CEO of Autoslash.com. “Unfortunately many people are canceling their trips. We’ve heard of a number of people who basically have their trips planned, they booked their air fare, they booked their hotels and then they try and get a rental car and they realize it’s impossible to get a rental car.”

Weinberg explained that pandemic restrictions and significantly reduced travel caused demand for rental cars to decrease by 90% in the last year.

When this happened, rental car companies sold as many cars as they could to the used car market in order to stay afloat.

With travel picking up again, there aren’t enough cars for the influx of visitors.

Auto makers are also being met with a shortage of computer chips, slowing down the process of getting more vehicles out there.

According to Weinberg, it could take rental car companies until fall to rebuild their stock.

He said anyone traveling and looking to rent a car should do so in advance and shop around for prices.