TPD search for missing 19-year-old, say there's concern for her welfare
According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Kylie has been located.
The Tallahassee Police Department is looking for missing 19-year-old Kylie Fickling.
TPD says she was last seen on Thursday in the area of the 600 block of Dixie Drive. Fickling was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, green shorts and sandals.
Police say there is a concern for her safety.
Fickling is 5'3", 110 pounds and has sandy blonde hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.