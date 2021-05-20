TPD search for missing 19-year-old, say there's concern for her welfare

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Kylie has been located.

The Tallahassee Police Department is looking for missing 19-year-old Kylie Fickling.

TPD says she was last seen on Thursday in the area of the 600 block of Dixie Drive. Fickling was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, green shorts and sandals.

Police say there is a concern for her safety.

Fickling is 5'3", 110 pounds and has sandy blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.