Castlevania animator David Howe really wants to make The Legend of Zelda anime series for adults. A live-action Netflix series of the hit Nintendo franchise was rumored back in 2015, which had fans from all over the world really excited. However, the live-action series never came into fruition, reportedly because someone at Netflix leaked the information before it was supposed to go public. With the success of the Castlevania series and an upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie on the way, Nintendo fans are starting to wonder if The Legend of Zelda will be next.