Once upon a time, before industrialization, the primary unit of economic productivity was the household. Women in pre-industrial societies would serve as manufacturers of market goods like cloth and yarn, which could be sold or traded for needed household goods. The earliest days of industrialization, and what we call the “market revolution” that birthed modern capitalism, took advantage of this existing informal infrastructure, subcontracting manufacturing of textiles, pins, shoes, and other consumer products to the people who’d been making them since time immemorial: women working out of the home. Others found economic advancement in craft products like needlework, or in ad-hoc retail as street hawkers.