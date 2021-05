[NEW YORK] – The dark clouds are slowly rolling away for creatives in the U.S. Among them, Caribbean entertainers who’ve been held up for over a year. For many in the entertainment industry around the world, the pandemic has caused devastation. International reports suggest that other than the aviation industry, the entertainment industry has been hardest hit. There is a glimmer of light now however, and for one Caribbean creative residing in New York city. A year of introspection and silence, has stimulated creativity in the most incredible way.