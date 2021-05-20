newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi claims lawmakers who have 'selfishly' refused to get the vaccine are a 'danger' to Congress and will make all members wear masks until everyone gets a shot

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called members of Congress who have not gotten the coronavirus vaccine selfish and claimed they are a danger to their colleagues.

The House Speaker said she will keep the mask mandate on the floor in place until all members have gotten the shot - even though restrictions have been lifted in the White House and most of the rest of the country.

'We have to wait for them to be vaccinated. Because they are selfishly an endangerment to other people, including staff people here,' she said at a Capitol press conference.

'We have a responsibility to make sure the House of Representatives' chamber is not a petri dish,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRtUp_0a6Cn45w00

'It is unfortunate that a large number of people in the Congress have refused to be vaccinated... Until they are vaccinated, we cannot have meetings without masks.

'What is this the honor system? The honor system as to whether somebody's been vaccinanted? Do you want them breathing in your face on the strength of their honor?'

Pelosi has said that around 75 percent of members of the House have been vaccinated. It's not known who has decided against it. But there isn't a central list, unless lawmakers released a public statement or tweeted out a picture.

A tally by CNN reveals stark partisan differences. All 219 Democrats have been vaccinated, but just 97 out of 211 Republicans.

During a pre-pandemic standard 15-minute vote, all 435 lawmakers would make their way into the chamber and linger along with floor staff, specially credentialed aides, and dozens of reporters camped outside.

Pelosi is relying in part on the Capitol physician Brian Monahan, who warned in a letter this week about the potential risks of unvaccinated people mingling in the Capitol.

A Biden event in the East Room Thursday had signs of a return to normalcy, with unmasked guests spaced apart

'Extra precautions are necessary given the substantial number of partially vaccinated, unvaccinated, and vaccine-indeterminate individuals," according to the physician's letter. "These measure allow for all participants to be treated in the same fashion without displaying any unique identification feature that would separate individuals based on their vaccination or health status."

Pelosi has shunned the idea of an honor system and has instead kept the strict measures in place, despite opposition from Republican lawmakers, some of whom joined in public protest and faced potential fines.

Her comments came on the same day President Joe Biden signed the Anti-Asian hate crime bill in front of an audience that was maskless and wasn't required to socially distance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2gdt_0a6Cn45w00
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (center) tweeted a photo from the House floor of the GOP lawmakers without face masks; from left Reps. Mary Miller, Ralph Norman and Thomas Massie

Lawmakers, members of Biden's cabinet and others among the 68 people in the crowd shook hands, mingled took photos and even hugged in a a sign that the White House is returning to normal.

'I mean does anybody feel like wearing a mask? No no, we all want to get through this,' Pelosi said.

It was not immediately clear what protocols were in place for the Biden event, but the White House staff and cabinet members have been vaccinated.

For months there have been strict measures in place for all events, indoors and out.

Some Republicans have been heavily critical of the mask mandates and have even flaunted the rules, despite facing a $500 fine.

'Best $500 I ever spent,' Republican Rep. Brian Mast told NBC News. He refused to put his mask on even after a member of the House Sergeant at Arms' office approached him on the chamber floor Tuesday evening, in full view of C-SPAN's camera, and asked him to wear one.

The limits are still in place even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said most vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings while indoors.

Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan also said on Wednesday that the mask rules should stay in place until every member is vaccinated.

Conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and three other Republican lawmakers took a selfie of themselves standing in the well of the House, bare faced, and tagging it with the hashtag #freeyourface

'Proud to join these Patriots for a peaceful protest on the House floor against mask mandates!,' Greene tweeted with the pic.

'Enough is enough! #FreeYourFace,' wrote Republican Rep. Mary Miller, who was in the selfie, on Twitter.

'5 Republican women and 5 Republican men are now maskless on the floor,' tweeted GOP Rep. Tom Massie on Tuesday night. He was also in Greene's selfie and organized Tuesday night's protest.

'We've had enough. We are refusing to wear our masks on the floor during this vote in spite of Pelosi's threat to take $500 from each of us. Her rule is not based on science,' Massie also tweeted.

After their anti-mask crusade, the Republican lawmakers gathered outside on the steps of the Capitol to celebrate their rebellion. None of them would tell NBC News if they had been vaccinated or not.

Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes and Mast then got into an exchange about masks while out there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1588hY_0a6Cn45w00
President Joe Biden signs the COVID-19 Hate Crims Act into law surrounded by members of Congress who, for the first time in his administration, were allowed into the White House in a mask-less large group 

'If you choose not to wear a mask, if you choose to disrespect the floor staff, if you choose to give them a hard time, that's on you,' Hayes told Mast, according to a reporter from The Hill who witnessed the exchange.

'It's definitely on us if we choose not to wear a mask. I'm glad we agree,' Mast replied.

Three GOP lawmakers were slapped with a $500 fine after ignoring previous warnings about masks: Mast, Beth Van Duyne and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

'I have been fined $500 by @SpeakerPelosi for following CDC guidance. This was never about science. It has always been about power,' Mast tweeted.

'The CDC scientists have made it CLEAR if you are fully vaccinated you no longer have to wear a mask,' he noted.

Seven other Republicans were issued formal warnings and will face $500 fines if they refuse to wear masks again: Greene, Massie, Miller, Lauren Boebert, Chip Roy Bob Good, and Louie Gohmert.

Any subsequent offenses would result in fines of $2,500 each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QwLXL_0a6Cn45w00
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi takes a photo with other signing ceremony attendees at the White House's first indoor, mask-less event - marking the passage of an anti-Asian hate crimes bill 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mt8Qp_0a6Cn45w00
President Joe Biden addresses a mostly mask-less crowd at the White House Thursday - a first for his administration
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

175K+
Followers
66K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Brian Mast
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Honor System#Selfish#House Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#Gop Lawmakers#Democratic Lawmakers#The White House#Cnn#Democrats#Republicans#Anti Asian#Maskless#Nbc News#Arms#C Span#Cdc#Capitol Attending#Patriots#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Nancy Pelosi may be on to something when it comes to masks

House members on Wednesday voted down a Republican proposal to end the chamber’s mandate that lawmakers wear masks while on the floor (although not when talking). As Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) explained at her news conference on Thursday, this is in keeping with the advice of the Capitol’s attending physician, who says masks are still necessary because so many (Republican) members remain unvaccinated.
Congress & CourtsCNS News

Rep. Lauren Boebert: ‘Nancy Pelosi, You Can Kiss My Mask’

(CNSNews.com) – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and fellow House Republicans are fed up with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) rule that all House members must wear a mask on the House floor whether they are vaccinated or not. As CNSNews.com reported, Pelosi said Thursday that she will be guided by...
Congress & CourtsLockhaven Express

Republicans rebel against mask requirement in House chamber

WASHINGTON — Republicans are rebelling against the requirement that they wear a mask on the House floor, stoking tensions with majority Democrats who are refusing to change the rules following updated guidance from federal health officials. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., led an effort Wednesday to get the Office of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Sara A. Carter

WATCH: Rep. Taylor-Greene calls Speaker Pelosi ‘queen of the house of hypocrites’ over COVID restrictions

Rep. Majorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) appeared on Real America’s Voice Friday to blast Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for setting COVID-19 restrictions on the House floor. While Pelosi demands that masks be worn on the floor, she’s often seen without one, for which Taylor-Greene dubbed her the “queen of the house of the hypocrites.”
Congress & CourtsWREG

Pelosi vs GOP as House floor mask debate heats up

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) –Several GOP lawmakers are risking steep penalties to go mask-less on the House floor. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks got hit with a $500 fine for not wearing her mask on the House floor this week. “Nancy Pelosi wants to fine the science not follow the science,” Rep. Miller-Meeks (R-IA)...
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Virginia Congressman Bob Good Fined $500 for Not Wearing a Mask in the House of Representatives

Congressman Bob Good (R-Virginia-05) is one of several Republican representatives who refused to wear a mask in the House this week, leading to warnings and fines. “I’ve received a warning and a $500 fine for my effort to stand up against Speaker Pelosi’s anti-science rule, which is clearly just for political theater. Speaker Pelosi’s mask mandate on the House floor is not about science, it’s about control and virtue signaling for the TV cameras. This week, I stood my ground, and refused to dignify this ridiculous rule by continuing to comply,” Good said in a statement to The Virgina Star Thursday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pence's brother says Pelosi wanted to bail after Jan. 6 attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.) traded barbs Thursday after Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence , accused the speaker of not wanting to bring Congress back into session after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Pelosi forcefully rejected the Indiana congressman's account...
Congress & CourtsCNS News

Republican Lawmaker Defies Pelosi: 'I'm Not Putting Another Mask On'

(CNSNews.com) - The House of Representatives voted 218-210 on Wednesday to kill a Republican resolution directing the House attending physician to update mask-wearing guidance for lawmakers and their staffs, consistent with the CDC's new rules. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she will not lift the mask mandate that applies...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to answer questions about whether or not Republican lawmakers had contact with Capitol riot participants prior or during the attack. During a press conference, Mr McCarthy was asked by a reporter if any Republican lawmakers had been in contact with any of the rioters. The House Minority Leader refused to answer. “Thank you for the question,” he said as he turned to leave. “Have a nice day.”During the press briefing, Mr McCarthy took other questions regarding the passage of a motion in the House to establish a commission to investigate the 6 January...