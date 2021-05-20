newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Real Difference Between Chiffon And Other Sponge Cakes

By Ashley Steinberg
mashed.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the variety of cakes out there, it can be hard to discern which to bake. From the average vanilla to the hearty pound cake, and many variations in between, there are so many options to choose from. When it comes to the most popular, it's hard to beat the versatile chiffon cake and sponge cake, which are the basis of many fan-favorite desserts. These two cakes can easily be confused thanks to their similarities, but they also contain quite a few differences, too.

www.mashed.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiffon Cake#Angel Food Cake#Food Drink#Texture#Baking Powder#Protein Powder#Egg Whites#Fat People#Cook S Info#Baking Bites#English#The Seattle Times#General Mills#Cooking America#Sponge Cakes#Modern Cake Molds#Meringue#Flavors#Cookies#Taller Pans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Tasty Banana Dream Cake

This banana dream cake is so rich, moist and delicious! The taste is a real dream! It is very simple and easy to prepare! So, if you are a banana dessert fan then this cake is the ideal treat for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup unsalted butter...
RecipesIdaho State Journal

A chocolate cake that's as easy as 1-2-3

There are some days I just need chocolate, and my three-ingredient chocolate cake is not only loaded with rich chocolate flavor, but it's also super easy to make. Just three simple ingredients — chocolate chips, butter and eggs — and you have a delicious and moist treat that will satisfy even the most devoted chocolate fanatic. If you like dark chocolate, use semi-sweet chips; if you prefer something lighter, go for the milk chocolate. A simple dusting of powdered sugar is the perfect topping — no frosting needed. This dish can be stored in the fridge for days, giving you even more opportunities to enjoy it.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Chocolate Peanut Butter Twists

We’ve made a rise ‘n’ shine pastry that you can enjoy with your morning cup of coffee that has…well, a twist to it! Our Chocolate Peanut Butter Twists are pretty enough to serve for a special brunch, but easy enough that anyone can make ’em. Plus, they feature everyone’s favorite combo of chocolate and peanut butter!
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Eggy Topping People Can't Believe This TikToker Uses On Spaghetti Bolognese

When TikTok handle, @Nurse_Emma posted her strange spaghetti Bolognese topping inspiration onto the platform, she didn't know it was strange. "I haven't seen anyone else do this, so I thought I would finally get an answer and see if anyone else does it," she says in her newly-gone-viral TikTok post. Viewers of the strange topping are dazed and confused. "I can never unsee this," wrote one. "This is strange but genius," wrote another. "I'm sure this is illegal," wrote a third. "If it's not, it should be."
Food & Drinksbeachbodyondemand.com

Strawberries and Cream Mousse

All you need to make this delectably creamy Strawberries and Cream Mousse is five ingredients: Strawberry Shakeology (whey or plant-based vegan), cottage cheese, almond milk, and sliced strawberries and almonds for garnish. Cottage cheese does double duty in this simple mousse recipe: It provides airy lightness and creaminess and a...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Difference Between Sulphured And Unsulphured Molasses

Molasses can be used to add sweetness and flavor to anything from cookies and. to savory foods like glazed ham — even barbecue sauce (via Taste of Home). But what is molasses?. It's actually a byproduct of the sugar-making process. Sugarcane is crushed to extract the juice inside, which is...
AgriculturePosted by
Mashed

The Big Difference Between Quail And Cornish Game Hen

Poultry is super versatile, you can prepare chicken hundreds of different ways with a huge variety of sauces and flavorings. Whether you want to pair it with sweet citrus or a rich mole sauce, chicken is the blank canvas of the meat family, just waiting to be dressed up. While it may seem like all poultry is created equal, this isn't necessarily true. For example, a quail and a Cornish game hen are both small members of the poultry family, both are pretty lean, and both make for a delightful dinner entrée, but there are a few big differences in them that mean you can't prepare, cook, or serve them the same way. If you have a recipe for Cornish game hen and all you can find is quail, they can't be interchanged for each other, and you'll probably need to find a quail-friendly recipe for your dinner (via Chowhound). So what's the difference between these birds?
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cornmeal Skillet Cake

Combine heavy cream and vanilla bean paste in a small bowl. Rub rosemary sprigs between hands to release their oils, and add to bowl; stir mixture until combined. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate at least 2 hours or up to 4 hours. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large bowl; discard solids. Beat cream mixture with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar; beat on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, about 45 seconds. Cover rosemary whipped cream with plastic wrap; refrigerate until ready to use, up to 12 hours.
Food & DrinksPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Why Beans Are the Best Vegan Cream Substitute in Homemade Soups

Creamy soups are the classic comfort food — there's just something soothing about the smooth, velvety texture that's so easy to slurp from a spoon. While creamy soups serve up satisfaction as far as flavor, they don't offer a lot in the nutritional department. That's because they owe their characteristic consistency to heavy cream, which is crammed with calories and saturated fat.
Recipesmashed.com

The Simple Pie Recipe Is Every Chocolate Lover's Dream

When it comes to the task of whipping up a tasty, non-traditional dessert dish, it can oftentimes be a little hard to think of something unique. Cookies and cakes are great, but they're totally a "been there, done that." A plus of Instant Jell-O Pudding pie is that it makes you feel like a world-class chef, but it requires little to no prep and barely any cook time. Keep in mind that the overall prep time of this recipe includes the time the chocolate pudding is chilling in the fridge. And depending on the brand of crust you select for this dessert, the cook time may vary. However, it's as simple as popping the crust into the oven, and just waiting for it to be done. Sounds easy enough, right?
Recipeshalfbakedharvest.com

Warm Chocolate Fudge Skillet Cake.

This Warm Chocolate Fudge Skillet Cake is my go-to easy cake that rivals all others. A super simple flourless chocolate cake made with eggs, cocoa powder, vanilla, a splash of bourbon, and sweet chocolate chunks. All baked together until puffed on top and warm and gooey in the center. The cake gets baked inside flaky puff pastry for a delicious and unique twist. This rich cake is warm, fudgy, and almost molten-like, while the outside is flaky and delicious. And even better when served with ice cream on top. It’s the perfect Mother’s Day cake…or maybe just your Friday night dessert!
RecipesPosted by
FanSided

Most delicious pancake recipes that will get wows at the table

Move over plain flapjacks, these delicious pancake recipes will get rave reviews from everyone around the table. From a special occasion to a Sunday brunch, pancakes are always a tasty choice. Ready to get flipping?. While cooks can debate the secret to the fluffiest pancake or the perfect thickness of...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Always Fluff Your Flour Before Baking

If you're someone who finds solace in baking, you've certainly measured your fair share of flour, which isn't always the most straightforward (or cleanest) task. You also may have a particular way in which you measure flour, or maybe you abide by recipes that ask for a specific technique to be applied when setting up your baking mise en place.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

We Tried Miyoko’s Vegan Butter and We’re Obsessed

I realize that’s a pretty bold statement to say that I’m obsessed with Miyoko’s Vegan Butter. However, I think I’m more than qualified to make that claim. Diagnosed as lactose intolerant back in my mid-20s, I’ve spent the last 30 years like a modern-day Don Quixote tilting at faux dairy windmills only to be disappointed time and time again. I’ve succumbed to the alure of numerous butter-challengers, only to discover I can believe they’re not butter. But, ever the optimist, I firmly held onto the belief that good things come to those who wait, and it finally has.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Is Encurtido And What Does It Taste Like?

Encurtido originates from Latin America and is a melange of hardy, spicy vegetables that can be enjoyed all year long. According to Google Translate, the term means "pickled" in Spanish — but these irresistible recipes taste far from simple. As the name suggests, preparing encurtido involves lots of vinegar and pickling salt. In addition to producing a delicious and very distinct flavor, pickling allows food to be preserved for long periods of time, making it ideal for those who want to eat well, but don't always find fresh produce available (via Poor Girl Eats Well).
RecipesPosted by
Amomama

10 Easy-to-Make Lemon Desserts Perfect For Summer

Summer is the time of the year where families get to enjoy outdoor moments, camps, and parties. But, of course, having your favorite summer dessert helps get the best of time. Summer brings with it the natural craving for lemon desserts, especially during family outdoor hangouts and campings. While some persons would love to give themselves a treat to their favorite lemon dessert, they find it challenging to make.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Creamy Yellow Squash Soup Recipe That Screams Fall Favorite

There's nothing like making a pot full of yummy soup from scratch. Sure, sometimes popping open a can of chicken noodle soup can hit the spot on a rainy day, but the satisfaction that comes with making your own soup is quite rewarding. If you're looking for a soup that'll make you feel warm and fuzzy on a crisp autumn day, this creamy yellow squash soup is for you.
Recipesbojongourmet.com

Gluten-Free Sponge Cake (dairy-free, grain-free & paleo-friendly options)

Gluten-free sponge cake that's light and airy, but made with whole grain flours and naturally sweetened! This feather-light cake soaks up all kinds of luscious flavors, from berries and cream to trifle to tiramisù. Adapted from my cookbook Alternative Baker, with dairy-free, grain-free & paleo-friendly options. A Gluten-Free Cake for...