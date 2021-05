Lego has unveiled an inclusive LGBTQIA+ set ahead of Pride month. The lego set titled "Everyone Is Awesome" has 11 new mini-figures of different rainbow colors. The new set shows the 11 mini-figures walking away from a waterfall of color into an imagined brighter future. The colors of the stripes also reflect the rainbow flag, a symbol of solidarity for the LGBTQIA+ community. Along with the original colors of the rainbow flag, there is pale blue, white, and pink which represents the trans community. There is also black and brown, which acknowledges the diversity of skin tones and backgrounds within the LGBTQIA+ community. The figures have no specific gender assigned to the mini-figures, and are intended to “express individuality while remaining ambiguous,” reported The Guardian.