The NBA Honors Kareem Abdul-Jabbar With Newly Announced ‘Social Justice Champion Award’

By Kevin L. Clark
Essence
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA announced the league honor, which spotlights an individual who demonstrates a commitment to bringing awareness to inequalities. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a national treasure and still the number one highest scorer in NBA history. But aside from his athletic accolades, Abdul-Jabbar has been a staunch advocate of shining a light on the excellence of Black people and fighting racial injustice against marginalized people.

