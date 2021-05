In Arkansas last month, Senate Bill 298 was steaming through the legislature, passing the Senate by a vote of 28-7 and the House by an even more impressive majority, 76-18. The bill, with the nondescript title of the “Arkansas Sovereignty Act of 2021” was well on its way to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk for near-certain signature. The subtitle of SB 298, one of a dozen nearly identical bills introduced in state legislatures around the nation this year, got a little closer to its intent: “Concerning the Right to Bear Arms in the State of Arkansas; and Concerning Other Constitutional Rights.” Proponents, including a wide range of pro-gun organizations, heralded it as an insurance policy asserting states’ rights to protect Arkansans’ firearms owners in case President Biden and congressional Democrats make good on their pledge to impose wide-ranging gun restrictions.