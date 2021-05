Summer is just around the corner and by now the planners in the family would have had camps booked, trips planned, and tickets purchased. But these are not normal times, and it’s been difficult to plan ahead with COVID-19 restrictions and changes to safety protocols. Fortunately, more businesses and events continue to reopen, including festivals and fairs! If you’re looking for a local road trip this summer, a drive to the 61st Annual Artichoke Festival in Monterey could be a fun – and delicious! —way to spend a sunny weekend in July.