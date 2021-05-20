Redwood Logistics First to Launch LPaaS™, the Open Platform for Digital Logistics

May 12, 2021 - Quality Distribution, a Tampa-based logistics and transportation company, has agreed to sell its Quality Carriers business to CSX Corp., a leading rail cargo carrier. Quality Carriers specializes in liquid bulk chemical trucking throughout North America. According to a press release, Quality Carriers will become a standalone entity within CSX and remain headquartered in Tampa. Additionally, according to terms of the deal, Quality Distribution’s other wholly owned subsidiary, Boasso Global, will become a standalone entity and be headquartered in Tampa. Boasso Global, the release states, is an international provider of intermodal tank container and depot services with operations in seven different countries. “Transitioning Quality Carriers to CSX is a tremendous positive for all of our key stakeholders, including our drivers, employees, customers and investors,” Quality Distribution Chairman and CEO Gary Enzor stated in the release. “It’s incredibly exciting to see the creation of the CSX/Quality Carriers combination, which has the potential to be a game-changer for our industry.”