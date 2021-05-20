newsbreak-logo
Redwood Logistics First to Launch LPaaS™, the Open Platform for Digital Logistics

dcvelocity.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRedwood Logistics (Redwood), a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has announced the introduction of a re-engineered suite of services delivering the optimum blend of logistics and technology capabilities, eliminating the complexity and risk of building and running a digital logistics network. This proprietary Redwood offering is built around...

www.dcvelocity.com
Business
Plug And Play Canada Launch: 12 Startups Selected To Participate In First Toronto Supply Chain And Logistics Program

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Toronto is excited to announce the selection of 12 startups into the first batch of the Toronto Supply Chain & Logistics Program. This batch marks the launch of Plug and Play's office in Canada and the start of a new network of talented, innovative startups working in the supply chain space. These 12 startups will participate in a 12-week program that aims to facilitate opportunities for pilots, POCs, and new relationships between the selected batch startups and Plug and Play's global ecosystem. Startups will begin the program on May 17th, which will run until Expo on July 17th.
Austin, TXHouston Chronicle

Swivel Launches Interactive Space Planning Solution to Create First End-to-End Digital Leasing Platform for Commercial Offices

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Swivel, a digital leasing platform that enables marketing, leasing, and flexible utilization of office space, today announced the launch of the Swivel Space Planning solution. The interactive virtual solution allows property owners, tenants, architects, and designers to collaborate and generate rapid, cost-effective custom office designs and test fits for each tenant. Swivel is offering the Space Planning solution and its popular Virtual Touring solution as part of its Digital Leasing Platform, now the only platform that streamlines all commercial office marketing, touring, and planning processes for a simpler and accelerated office leasing experience.
Businessaithority.com

Bambuser Acquires Martech Company Relatable to Create a Powerhouse Platform for Livestream Social Commerce

Bambuser announced the acquisition of Relatable, a global marketing technology company, for approximately $24 million. The purchase will bring together significant core competencies and proprietary technologies for Live Video Shopping and creative influencer marketing campaigns, which will better enable brands and retailers to scale high-impact Livestream shopping implementations and drive business results.
Technologybeincrypto.com

Digital Authentication NFT Platform Launches Token on PancakeSwap

Digital authentication non-fungible token (NFT) platform Collectible has launched its COLLT token on PancakeSwap (CAKE). Collectible is a blockchain-powered project designed to create digital certification of ownership for luxury goods. The COLLT token enables users to purchase goods and services, as well as bid on auctions on Collectible. It can also be used to pay for transaction fees on the Collectible protocol.
Economy
pymnts

Dltledgers Launches Blockchain Platform For Alt Trade Financing

FinTech dltledgers has formally launched its SmartFIN program, which uses a blockchain-based system for connecting microbusinesses and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that are seeking trade financing with non-bank lenders. The Singaporean company stated on its website that a prospective borrower can register in the SmartFIN system in 24 hours...
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Where Logistics Companies Can Invest to Improve the Industry

In the past year, the global pandemic has changed much of what is considered to be the status quo. From education to transportation, all involved had to take a deep look at how things worked and how they were going to be changed due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). But, now that we’ve had a full year of adjusting to new hurdles, it’s time for industries to start thinking about long-term changes that need to be made in order to thrive in the New Normal. Now is the time for logistics to start investing in technology.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

C3 Solutions Named a 2021 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics

MONTREAL (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Drawn from a pool of more than 400 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2021. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies...
Industrythepaypers.com

Prologis and ASCM launch global logistics certification program

US-based investment trust company Prologis has announced a partnership with the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) to develop a certification program for logistics workers. According to Prologis, the digital learning program will offer users understanding and basic skills required to work in the logistics industry. Participants who take the...
Small Businessajudaily.com

Samsung SDS reveals smart overseas logistics platform for small enterprises

SEOUL -- Samsung SDS, the information technology and logistics wing of South Korea's Samsung Group, has unveiled a smart overseas logistics platform to help small and medium-sized enterprises without dedicated logistics services find the fastest and optimized cargo delivery route and track packages in real-time. According to government data, exports...
Industrystpetecatalyst.com

Logistics firm sells division to rail giant

May 12, 2021 - Quality Distribution, a Tampa-based logistics and transportation company, has agreed to sell its Quality Carriers business to CSX Corp., a leading rail cargo carrier. Quality Carriers specializes in liquid bulk chemical trucking throughout North America. According to a press release, Quality Carriers will become a standalone entity within CSX and remain headquartered in Tampa. Additionally, according to terms of the deal, Quality Distribution’s other wholly owned subsidiary, Boasso Global, will become a standalone entity and be headquartered in Tampa. Boasso Global, the release states, is an international provider of intermodal tank container and depot services with operations in seven different countries. “Transitioning Quality Carriers to CSX is a tremendous positive for all of our key stakeholders, including our drivers, employees, customers and investors,” Quality Distribution Chairman and CEO Gary Enzor stated in the release. “It’s incredibly exciting to see the creation of the CSX/Quality Carriers combination, which has the potential to be a game-changer for our industry.”
Music
Forbes

As Brainbase Launches New Platforms, Artists Enjoy Greater IP Access

Los Angeles-based Brainbase, a company that helps brands monetize their intellectual property (IP), today launched two new online trademark filing and protection platforms that enable founders, creators, artists, designers and other professionals to quickly trademark and protect their IP–without a lawyer. Brainbase File enables seamless trademark registration through an API...
Economydcvelocity.com

Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired Portrix Logistics Software (Portrix), a leading provider of multimodal rate management solutions for logistics services providers (LSPs). Headquartered in Germany, Portrix has been helping its customers, which include some of the world’s largest...
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

AgroFresh Launches New Quality Platform for Citrus Industry

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AgroFresh is honing in on innovation in the citrus category as it announced the global launch of SmartCitrus™, a new quality platform designed to maintain freshness and reduce food waste. The new platform combines a comprehensive range of post-harvest solutions into a single treatment for citrus products.
Economyfreightwaves.com

Descartes acquires Portrix to improve logistics providers’ digital customer experience

Supply chain software provider Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) announced Monday that it has acquired Portrix Logistics Software, a global rate management solution that provides logistics providers with multimodal price visibility. Descartes will integrate its current supply chain systems with Portrix’s Global Price Management tool to allow its customers to leverage...
IndustryLogistics Management

May 2021 Logistics Management Magazine Issue

By Sarah Banks and Fran Barker, Accenture · May 10, 2021. As LTL carriers adapt and respond to changing market dynamics, many have had to make relatively significant rate increases—in the range of 5% to 6% in recent months. The good news is that there are ways for shippers to mitigate the impact of rate increases.
Relationshipsaithority.com

Till Launches First Collaborative Family Banking Platform

$5M Raised to Empower Kids 8 and Up to Be Smarter Spenders. Till Financial, the first collaborative family financial tool that empowers kids to become smarter spenders, is now available to all families. Till’s banking platform directly serves the 50 million pre-banked young people that represent over $400 billion in buying power. Till’s mission is to make family finance conversational and collaborative by encouraging open and honest discussions between parents and their kids. On Till, kids learn by doing. With a real bank account, digital and physical debit card, and goal-based savings, Till prepares young people for entry into the modern economy with the confidence and knowledge they need to be successful.
Technologyfoodlogistics.com

Innovation Expedites Warehouse Logistics in Large, Challenging Work Platforms

The growth of e-commerce is driving warehouse, distribution and fulfillment centers to utilize larger structures, automated systems and engineered elevated work platforms that can deliver faster logistics and shipping. To accommodate the growing size and complexity of such systems, industry innovators are now expediting the process of quoting, designing, manufacturing,...
Perris, CASupply & Demand Chain Executive

Kenco Logistics Opens Multi-Client Distribution Center

Kenco Logistics opened the doors to a new 397,000-square-foot, multi-client distribution center in Perris, Calif. “When combined with the current Perris facilities, this additional distribution center brings us more scalable and multi-client customer space in Southern California,” says David Caines, COO, Kenco Logistics. “The new shared facility allows us to help organizations share labor in a tight labor market and navigate fluctuating demand to surpass consumer expectations. With over 70 years of experience in the industry and a suite of powerful solutions, Kenco continues to support accelerated growth for our customers.”