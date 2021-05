The Duval County Democratic Party has said it will reveal the results of a corruption investigation into party chair Daniel Henry later this month. City Council Member Garrett Dennis, also a Democrat, filed a grievance against Henry in March after Henry allegedly held improper meetings about the upcoming redistricting effort. One of those meetings was with City Council Republican Rory Diamond. The complaint alleges that Henry improperly colluded with Diamond to fix City Council districts in Jacksonville’s upcoming redistricting process, which happens every 10 years.