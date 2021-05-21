Prince William and Prince Harry Come Together Despite Royal Drama to Condemn BBC Princess Diana Interview
Prince William and Prince Harry put together a united front in their response to the BBC's investigation into Martin Bashir's famous 1995 BBC Panorama interview with their late mother, Princess Diana. In his video statement, the Duke of Cambridge said it brought "indescribable sadness" to learn that the BBC's failures in the mid-1990s played a role in Diana's "fear, paranoia and isolation" that William remembered from his mother's final years.popculture.com