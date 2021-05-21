newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William and Prince Harry Come Together Despite Royal Drama to Condemn BBC Princess Diana Interview

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William and Prince Harry put together a united front in their response to the BBC's investigation into Martin Bashir's famous 1995 BBC Panorama interview with their late mother, Princess Diana. In his video statement, the Duke of Cambridge said it brought "indescribable sadness" to learn that the BBC's failures in the mid-1990s played a role in Diana's "fear, paranoia and isolation" that William remembered from his mother's final years.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#British Royal Family#Uk#Bbc Panorama#The Royal Family#The Dyson Investigation#Kensingtonroyal#The Daily Mail#Duke Of Cambridge#Drama#Duchess Of Cambridge#Lord Dyson#Pic#Bbc Employees#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Prince Charles 'has only met his grandson Archie twice' - while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can count their meetings with the two-year-old birthday boy 'easily on one hand'

There was surprise and delight when the royals issued public birthday greetings to little Archie on social media as he turned two this week. Behind the scenes, however, palace officials found themselves in an uncomfortable position after finding they didn't have an up-to-date picture of Harry and Meghan's son to accompany their posts.
U.K.Posted by
Amomama

Prince Charles Personally Thanks Nurses Who Cared for His Dad Prince Philip before His Death

The Prince of Wales sat down to send a message to the Muslim community as they come to the end of Ramadan. He included a special thanks to the St Barts Hospital staff. The death of Prince Philip is still lingering in the minds of the royal family as his oldest son, Prince Charles, paid a special visit to thank the members of staff at St Barts Hospital who cared for the royal in his last days.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Prince William pays tribute to murdered policeman

The Duke of Cambridge paid tribute to a murdered policeman on Wednesday (12.05.21). Prince William laid a wreath on a memorial bench during a visit to Croydon Custody Centre in honour of Sgt. Matt Ratana, who was shot in September 2020 as he prepared to search a handcuffed suspect, and also spoke privately to the officer’s partner of five years, Su Bushby.
CelebritiesTelegraph

In defence of Prince Charles, the misunderstood father

Yet another grenade of accusations has been lobbed from California in the direction of Prince Charles. In The Me You Can’t See, the new Apple TV+ series about mental health matters, Prince Harry recalls how, as a boy, he received a paternal warning from his father about how hard a life of public service might be. The Duke appears to have mistaken this as evidence of a lack of compassion, one that ultimately played a part in his eventual departure from royal duties and from British shores.