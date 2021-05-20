You can clean your whole home with vinegar — seriously. Here’s how
There are (luckily for us) many products on the market specifically targeted to clean all sorts of surfaces — from glass to countertops to tile. The problem is that it can get expensive buying different cleaners. What’s more, cleaners that say “multipurpose” don’t always work very well overall. It’s easy to make your own with vinegar for home cleaning, so try that instead! Making your own cleaner is also a lot cheaper than buying cleaners in a store, and the best part is that you can make them in large quantities if you’re strapped for time. Homemade products are also an eco-friendly alternative to chemical cleaning products, so you know you’re doing your part for the world.theangle.digitaltrends.com