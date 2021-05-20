newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans’ Goods that Matter Celebrates 10 years, Birds to the Bees

By Site Staff
myneworleans.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – Goods that Matter, an eco-design company led by prized social entrepreneur Tippy Tippens, holds strong during the COVID-19 pandemic to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Tippens founded the company in response to another crisis, the BP oil spill, and established Goods that Matter as the first B Corporation in the state of Louisiana. Tippens reflects, “I moved to New Orleans in 2010 on a leap of faith to pursue this idea of products working for us instead of against us and have steadily added new eco-products and collaborations ever since. I got my start on Kickstarter to fund the first batches of BirdProject soaps to help with the BP oil spill cleanup. Over the past decade, I’ve been building Goods that Matter in a place where climate change is a daily reminder, so this keeps my mission of working to protect the environment at the forefront.”

www.myneworleans.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
City
Lillie, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Beeswax#Building Products#Bp#Poet Motors#Popup Shops#The Good Shop#The Ocean Cleanup#Electric Girls#World Central Kitchen#Goods#Birdproject Soaps#Environment#Businesses#Nutritious Meals#Plastic Disposables#Home#Meaning#Petroleum Based Methods#Dignity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Canadian Government to Pay for Mural in Downtown N.O.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that the Canadian government will pay for a large public mural in downtown New Orleans that will address the two places’ shared history, including the French language, music, food and culture. “The relationship between the City of New Orleans and Canada...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Orleans, LAwaterwaysjournal.net

Rising River Brings Restrictions

Daytime temperatures in south Louisiana are inching up toward typical summertime highs, and so too are water levels on the Lower Mississippi River and connected waterways. As of May 13, the Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans was at about 11.5 feet and forecast to continue rising for about a week. When the Carrollton Gage rises above 11 feet, the New Orleans Engineer District initiates its Phase I flood fight, which involves weekly levee inspections within the district’s area of responsibility and construction restrictions within 1,500 feet of levees. The river in New Orleans was not forecast to come close to the 15-foot threshold that triggers Phase II flood fight measures.
New Orleans, LAcommunityjournal.net

Congressional Briefing Seeks to Improve STEM Skills for Minorities, Incarcerated, Formerly Incarcerated

New Orleans Non-Profit Poised to Expand Community-Based STEM Programs to Other Areas. WASHINGTON – Outlining a platform to increase STEM careers in urban and minority communities, Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and president of STEM NOLA, told a congressional briefing that children must be exposed to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education at an early age and K-12 teachers need better preparation to be more effective. Dr. Mackie also asserted that parents and communities must prioritize STEM education because it will fuel quality jobs for their children – today and in the future.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

See which Baton Rouge casino was the state's biggest winner in April

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $26.4 million during April, a 13.4% increase over what the properties bought in during March. Statewide, the 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $235.8 million during April, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s a 4.8% increase over the $225.1 million gambling properties generated during March.
New Orleans, LAboldtv.com

Ask Philip: How Do I Find a Mentor?

From couples looking to buy their first home to college students looking for other pathways to wealth, Philip Michael is here to answer all of your questions. In this segment, he talks about overthinking investments, investing without a social security number, and how not to find a mentor. For the full responses, check out the video!
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Newcomb Art Museum to Reopen to the Public, May 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Newcomb Art Museum is pleased to announce it is reopening to the public on Saturday, May 22 with the exhibition Transcommunality, featuring the work of multi-disciplinary artist and activist, Laura Anderson Barbata. Transcommunality opened to the public virtually on January 19, 2021, and is on display through October 2, 2021. The museum will be open Saturday through Tuesday, 10 am to 4 pm this summer. Entrance is free but timed tickets required; information can be found at newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

The Garden District Book Shop Hosts International Launch of “Ignition: Superior Communication Strategies To Create Stronger Connections”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – “Ignition: Superior Communication Strategies to Create Stronger Connections,” by author Matthew L. Moseley and Routledge/Taylor & Francis publishing is a book of dispatches from the front lines of communication strategy launching on June 4. To celebrate its release, The Garden District Book Shop will host a special live, in-person event with the author on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 6:00 PM in the atrium of The Rink (2727 Prytania Street.)
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

What Stagger Lee Brought to Lundi Gras

According to the legend, “the night was clear, and the moon was yellow, and the leaves came tumbling down.” At this point Lloyd Price, a native of Kenner who was one of the top rhythm and blues performers of the ‘70s would wail that, “I was standing on the corner when I heard my bulldog bark. He was looking at the two men who were gambling in the dark.” Price’s song would then reveal the defining moment of the dice match he witnessed. “It was Stagger Lee and Billy, two men who gambled late. Stagger Lee threw seven, Billy swore that he threw eight.”
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Dooky Chase’s Will Use $40K from AMEX to Combat Street Flooding

NEW ORLEANS – Dooky Chase’s Restaurant has received a $40,000 grant from American Express as part of the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” grant program. Owners of the storied Orleans Avenue restaurant, which opened its doors in 1941, will use the money to install permeable paving and make other improvements. Quoting...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make Pain Perdu, with Leigh Ann Chatagnier

Sunday brunch is one of those meals you look forward to all week. It can be sweet and simple or a multi-course soiree. In Leigh Ann Chatagnier’s case, it’s breakfast with a Cajun twist. Leigh Ann first became interested in cooking with her mom, who was a “huge home cook”...
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
New Orleans, LAnolaweekend.com

Audubon announces Cool Zoo and Lazy River opening date for 2021 season

Audubon Zoo’s popular water attractions, Cool Zoo and Gator Run lazy river, will reopen on June 16 for the 2021 season, Audubon Nature Institute announced in a release. This marks the first time Cool Zoo will reopen after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. This year, the attractions will open on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, after which the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The water park is scheduled to close for the 2021 season on Labor Day, Sept. 6.