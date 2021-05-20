New Orleans’ Goods that Matter Celebrates 10 years, Birds to the Bees

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Goods that Matter, an eco-design company led by prized social entrepreneur Tippy Tippens, holds strong during the COVID-19 pandemic to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Tippens founded the company in response to another crisis, the BP oil spill, and established Goods that Matter as the first B Corporation in the state of Louisiana. Tippens reflects, “I moved to New Orleans in 2010 on a leap of faith to pursue this idea of products working for us instead of against us and have steadily added new eco-products and collaborations ever since. I got my start on Kickstarter to fund the first batches of BirdProject soaps to help with the BP oil spill cleanup. Over the past decade, I’ve been building Goods that Matter in a place where climate change is a daily reminder, so this keeps my mission of working to protect the environment at the forefront.”