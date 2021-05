One of the more tumultuous aspects of this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders has been rebuilding the offensive line. Question is, did they get it right?. Tom Cable’s unit has been one of the most consistent facets of the Raiders these past few seasons. The development of Kolton Miller into a foundational left tackle merits plenty of recognition. The offensive line was decimated last year by injuries, still, the unit maintained its ground. Thanks to the versatility of its components, the Raiders’ offensive line still had a solid performance. Though the run-game did apparently regress, it came as a shock to some when center Rodney Hudson was shipped off. The organization decided to go in a different direction this offseason and reassemble its offensive line. Now that they have done that, the question is, did they get it right?