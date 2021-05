To the great consternation of Palestinian human rights activists and the innocent Palestinian people living under Hamas rule in Gaza, terrorists, Europeans and the media are spreading a false narrative about the current conflict between Israel and Hamas. Bassam Eid, a well-respected Palestinian activist living in Jerusalem, said as much last week in a guest column that ran in Israeli media. It's about influence, Eid says, and Hamas started a war with Israel "to seize the narrative and increase its own influence and control over Palestinians in Jerusalem."