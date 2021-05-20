Bicyclist dies after collision with car on South Boulder Road
Boulder police said a bicyclist died Thursday afternoon in a collision with a car on South Boulder Road. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. when a person driving a car was traveling eastbound on South Boulder Road, according to a Boulder police news release. The driver hit a person on a bicycle that moved directly into traffic near Manhattan Drive, the release said. The cyclist was taken to a Boulder hospital, where they were pronounced dead.www.dailycamera.com