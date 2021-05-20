newsbreak-logo
Boulder, CO

Bicyclist dies after collision with car on South Boulder Road

By Kelsey Hammon
Daily Camera
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder police said a bicyclist died Thursday afternoon in a collision with a car on South Boulder Road. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. when a person driving a car was traveling eastbound on South Boulder Road, according to a Boulder police news release. The driver hit a person on a bicycle that moved directly into traffic near Manhattan Drive, the release said. The cyclist was taken to a Boulder hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Related
Colorado Statesweetwaternow.com

Colorado Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Friday

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 409 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming Friday morning claiming the life of an Aurora, CO man. The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Colorado StateStar-Tribune

Colorado driver dies after rollover south of Laramie

A 22-year-old Colorado resident died Friday after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover south of Laramie. Braxton Maxwell Tatum Carbonell, of Aurora, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry north on U.S. 287 when the car exited the right side of the road. Carbonell corrected to the left before overcorrecting to the right and collided with a bridge guardrail. The car then left the road and overturned.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Champion cyclist killed in collision with DUI suspect in Colorado

News broke on Sunday that a cyclist had been killed in Lakewood, Colorado, reportedly hit by a driver that was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. The collision happened at approximately 10 AM. According to the Denver Post, the deceased cyclist has since been identified as a reigning...
Boulder County, CODaily Camera

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office: Two men arrested Saturday for reported car thefts

Authorities with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two men Saturday in connection with the theft of three cars. A 25-year-old man, who was reported to have been driving a stolen Audi, was charged on suspicion of three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, vehicular eluding, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, criminal possession of identifying documents, reckless driving, and driving under restraint, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
Colorado StateUnofficial Networks

Dropping Fireballs From The Sky...Colorado Controlled Burn Using 14,000 Ping Pong Ball Sized Fire Starters

“Its a great way to get a lot of fire on the ground without exposing any firefighters.”. Interesting method of wildfire mitigation in the hills of Colorado using 14,000 ping pong ball sized incendiary devices from a helicopter. Crews in the White River national forest have been airdropping tiny capsules of containing potassium permanganate which create a chemical reaction when they hit the ground and ignite. Longterm the efforts are aimed not only to prevent wildfires but to encourage aspen growth and provide more food rich habitat for elk herds. Very cool:
Colorado Statespotoncolorado.com

First responder training at Canvas Stadium May 24-27

Colorado State University Police Department is hosting an emergency management preparedness training for emergency responders from across the nation from Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27. The training will be held at Canvas Stadium and focuses on drills for first responders...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Delays expected starting Monday as CDOT continues construction in Boulder Canyon

Motorists can expect delays beginning Monday as the Colorado Department of Transportation wraps up roadwork on Co. 119 between Boulder and Nederland. CDOT will be adding rumble strips and grinding down asphalt on Co. 119 in Boulder Canyon from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 21. The repairs are part of a two-year project to fix the damage the road sustained in the 2013 flood.
Boulder, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Volunteer opportunities for Boulder and Broomfield counties

Mile High United Way’s Volunteer Connection: Connecting people and strengthening communities through volunteer engagement. Below are opportunities available in our communities. Search our site for others at volunteer.unitedwaydenver.org or email the Mile High United Way Team at volunteer@unitedwaydenver.org with questions. (The need for volunteers is way down while needs for donations have skyrocketed during the coronavirus outbreak, so a majority of these listings have shifted toward desired donations.)
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Longmont memorializes fallen officers at annual Peace Officer Memorial Service

For the past two years, the annual memorial held in honor of Longmont police officers who have lost their lives has not been the same because of coronavirus precautions. But even though residents cannot come together in person to mourn as they did before the pandemic, the Longmont Public Safety Department and the Front Range Chaplains made sure people were still able to connect — virtually — and pay tribute to officers who have died in recent years.
Longmont, CODaily Camera

Main osprey camera at Longmont’s Boulder County Fairgrounds repaired

Longmont’s main osprey nest camera is working once again. Two cameras, one over the nest and one on the ground, live stream what’s happening at the Boulder County Fairground’s nest, just east of the Cattail Pond. Camera one, the main camera over the nest, began experiencing technical difficulties on April 8.
Longmont, COThe Tribune

Large plot of ag land outside of Longmont trades for $6.65M

LONGMONT — A roughly 37-acre parcel of mostly agricultural land in unincorporated Boulder County just outside of Longmont recently sold for $6.65 million, county property records show. The seller of the property, located south of St. Vrain Road and west of the Vance Brand Municipal Airport, was Dog Gone Pastures...
Boulder County, COColorado Daily

CDPHE reports 8 coronavirus outbreaks in Boulder County

The state reported eight new coronavirus outbreaks in Boulder County this week, including at a youth sports club, several restaurants and a rehabilitation center. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s weekly outbreak report, released Wednesday, shows.outbreaks were determined at Boco Volleyball Club, Longmont; Little People’s Landing, Louisville; Subway, Boulder; Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Longmont; FedEx Ship Center, Boulder County; Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta, Longmont; My Second Home Bilingual Nursery & School, Lafayette; and Accel at Longmont.