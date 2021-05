Developing story happening now in Augusta County. An Augusta County man was shot and killed by a Sherrif's Deputy on Friday afternoon. Jeffery Bruce, 48, of Grottoes, was shot and killed by police on Friday afternoon while deputies were responding to a break-in in the area. According to the Virginia State Police, he was running from a trailer and when police caught up to him he turned and lunged at them with a knife, which is when a Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed him.