Great Bend, KS

Anthony T. Schneider 1985 - 2021

Great Bend Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony T. Schneider, age 35, completed his earthly journey unexpectedly on April 10, 2021. He was born on April 19, 1985 to Tony Schneider and Brenda Wray in Wichita, Kan. Anthony was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend who will be dearly missed. He grew up in Wellington, Kan. Anthony loved hanging out with his family and friends. He enjoyed listening to his music, working out, and watching his Chief’s kick butt on the field. He gave his all in everything he did whether it was good or bad for him.

