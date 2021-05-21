Surprise hosting USTA Girls 18s National Level 2 Tournament

The singles draw consists of 64 nationally ranked players and 32 teams for doubles. All matches will take place at the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex with first round matches starting Saturday, May 22 at 7:30 a.m. Admission is free for spectators. Guests are asked to maintain a safe social distance during competition and masks are encouraged.

A destination for premium tennis and racquet experience, the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex offers top-level tournaments and players from around the world because of its longstanding relationship with the USTA. The Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex features a full schedule of tournaments for all levels such as the USTA League National Championships, USTA National Junior Tournaments, USTA National Men's 35's Hardcourt Championship and NCAA Division II National Championships.

For more information on the 2021 USTA Girls 18s National Level 2 Championships visit USTA Tennis or contact the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex at 623.222.2400.