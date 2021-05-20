newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Nearly 30 area fire departments receive new equipment

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 30 area fire departments now have the ability to put out wildfires, with new fire suppression equipment provided by a state agency. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said Thursday that its Rural Fire Protection program received nearly $295,000 to buy 96 Wildfire Suppression Kits for departments around the state.

www.kait8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palestine, AR
City
Quitman, AR
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Poughkeepsie, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Sedgwick, AR
City
Pleasant Plains, AR
City
Imboden, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Augusta, AR
City
Hoxie, AR
City
Lepanto, AR
City
Melbourne, AR
City
Peach Orchard, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Greers Ferry, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Suppression#Fire Department#Water Service#State Department#Valley Fire#Rural Fire Protection#Poinsett Rrb#Franklin#Izard Rrb Greers Ferry#Woodruff Rrb Cushman#Izard Rrb Oxford#Area Departments#Backpack Water Pumps#Cleburne#Wildfires#Leaf Blowers#Hickory Flat#Clay#Ark#St Francis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Little Rock, ARKait 8

WATCH: ArDOT addresses I-40 bridge closure, repairs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly a week after crews discovered a “significant crack” that shut down the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River, Arkansas highway officials will discuss what’s next. The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday, May 17, in Little...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.
Little Rock, ARharrisondaily.com

Inspector who failed to catch interstate bridge crack fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span's closure has been fired, Arkansas …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arkansas Police To Step Up Seat Belt Enforcement

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies across the country will step up their seat belt enforcement from now until June 6. Seat belts have been in cars for as long as I can remember and right now local law enforcement agencies including those in Texarkana are doing their part to make sure we are all wearing our seatbelts.
Conway County, ARweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Montgomery, Perry, Polk, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Polk; Pulaski; Saline; Scott; Yell FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of central Arkansas...southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline and Yell. In southwest Arkansas, Clark, Hot Spring and Pike. In western Arkansas, Montgomery, Polk and Scott. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Several rounds of heavy rain will affect the area with totals of 2 to 4 inches possible over central Arkansas and 3 to 6 inches possible over western Arkansas. * Heavy rainfall over saturated soils will lead to increased runoff and flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Increased runoff in area streams and rivers may cause flooding as well.
Arkansas StateKait 8

Man killed in single-vehicle crash

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Sunday when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:30 p.m. May 16 on State Highway 25 in Drasco. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 47-year-old Jamie L. Johnson was southbound...
Little Rock, ARKATV

Fire reported at Sims BBQ in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A popular barbecue staple in Little Rock caught fire on Friday, according to officials. The Little Rock Fire Department was called to Sims BBQ on Geyer Springs Road on Friday afternoon. When crews arrived, they reported flames coming through the roof of the restaurant. The fire...
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Other days

• On being arraigned yesterday before C.S. Commissioner O.D. Longstreth on a charge of selling 15 vials of morphine to a federal agent, Armon Phillips of Pine Bluff and J.W. Mullinex of Memphis declared the vials contained nothing more than chalk magnesia. They were held on $500 bond, pending an analysis of the contents of the bottles, but when Mullinex secured his release on bond, he was arrested immediately by Deputy Sheriff Don Chenault on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Arkansas StateKATV

Motorcyclist killed in Cleburne County crash

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 47-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle in Drasco, according to Arkansas State Police. Jamie Johnson was reportedly driving a Kymco Taiwan motorcycle south on Highway 25 in Drasco around 1:30 p.m. While negotiating a left curve, he veered off the road. The motorcycle traveled for 82 feet along the roadside before landing on its side, a fatal crash report says.
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Pulaski County notebook

The Humane Society of Pulaski County will hold its third annual Adorable Arkansas Pets Contest starting June 1, according to a Facebook post from the organization. The organization's post encouraged those interested in participating in the contest to gather their favorite pet photos. RE501 Realtor Partners will sponsor the contest,...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Central Arkansas lawmen part of federal team

Central Arkansas law enforcement agencies in many circumstances must collaborate to fight violent crime in the area. The "GET ROCK" task force, or the Gang Enforcement Task Force, has the job of fighting violent crime in Central Arkansas, including Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Pulaski County and other areas. According to...
Arkansas StateKATV

2 killed in Garland County motorcycle crash

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two people on a motorcycle were killed in Garland County Saturday afternoon after a driver failed to see them while making a left turn, according to the Arkansas State Police. Noel Vincent, 60, and Melinda Vincent, 63, were on a Harley Davidson driving west on Highway...
Arkansas StateKATV

4 dead in three-vehicle collision near Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Four people died in a head-on collision near Batesville in northern Arkansas, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. Kathy Smith, 58, of Batesville; Brenda Horn, 76, of Sulphur Rock; Donna Crabtree, 77, of Sulphur Rock; and Judy Knox, 78, of Halls, Tennessee died in the crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 69, about 80 miles northeast of Little Rock.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1892 in rural Scott County, near Waldron, and attended local public schools. When he graduated from high school, he enrolled in a business college in Fort Smith. To help pay his tuition and living expenses — and to enjoy free meals — he got a job in the dining room of a local hotel. He found he liked working in the hotel business, so when he finished school, he took a job with the Eastman Hotel in Hot Springs. There, he gained valuable experience tending to the expectations of affluent travelers who were used to the services enjoyed in the leading spas of Europe. He then moved on to employment as a clerk at what was then arguably the most exclusive hotel in Canada — the Queen's Royal Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario — and enhanced his education about fine hotel amenities.
Arkansas StateKHBS

One dead after SUV hits pedestrian along Highway 59 near Decatur

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report one person was killed on May 15 after a crash along Highway 59 near Decatur. In the report, an SUV hit a pedestrian while traveling south. The pedestrian, 36-year-old David Atwood, was killed in the crash. The driver was taken to Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
Arkansas StateKATV

Silver Alert issued for missing Hot Springs man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Hot Springs man. Arkansas State Police say that Lonnie Darrell Gillmore was last known to be at 2600 Central Avenue near Rocky’s Corner on Thursday around 12:15 p.m. Gillmore is described as 5-foot-8 and 105 pounds...