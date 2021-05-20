newsbreak-logo
Editorial: The golden rule of masks: Don’t be a jerk about wearing one

By Daily Camera editorial
Daily Camera
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Baltimore, the manager of a popular women’s clothing store is berated by a customer who charges behind the cash register counter, yelling and smacking her fist on the countertop. What triggered such an emotional reaction? What horrible thing had transpired? What fighting words were spoken? The spectacle, caught by a video surveillance camera at Brightside Boutique and broadcast by CBS news, started with a mask — an improperly worn one. The store requires the wearing of a face mask over mouth and nose indoors, which is exactly in compliance with current city regulations, by the way. The manager had simply reminded the customer several times to follow the posted rules. That’s when the fireworks began.

