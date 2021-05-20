Hip-Hop Spot: J. Cole Plays 2nd Pro Basketball Game + Future Throws Jabs At Lori Harvey

Alright, let’s see what J. Cole’s up to: new album, nice; new documentary, yeah, him and everyone else; new gig as a pro basketball player in Rwanda? That’s interesting. On top of releasing his music documentary, Applying Pressure: The Off-Season, today, J. Cole will reportedly be playing for the Rwanda Patriots basketball club in the inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League. Per ESPN, the signing becomes official on Thursday. His team will play in the first BAL game against the Nigeria River Hoopers, one of 12 BAL teams. The New Times Rwanda caught footage of J. Cole arriving in the country two days ago. The rapper was a basketball star in high school and a walk-on in college before his music career blew up. Now, he’s combining his passions, having released a teaser for his doc on Sunday, May 9. “This is the moment that a lot of your favorite rappers hit a crossroad,” he says in voice-over. “Are you okay with getting comfortable?”