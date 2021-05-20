Hip-Hop Spot: J. Cole Plays 2nd Pro Basketball Game + Future Throws Jabs At Lori Harvey
Ready for your daily dose of hip-hop? The homie HeadKrack delivers another segment of "Hip-Hop Spot," giving you the latest updates happening in the rap world. The latest headlines in hip-hop include the announcement of music festivals returning — Birthday Bash ATL, here we come! — in addition to a report on how J. Cole did during his second professional basketball game in Africa and Future sending shots towards his ex Lori Harvey yet again.