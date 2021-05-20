What actor Billy Porter's announcement means for the local fight against HIV

Billy Porter has opened up about a secret he’s been keeping from almost everyone in his life for the last 14 years. In 2007, he was diagnosed HIV-positive. He’s telling his story for the first time to The Hollywood Reporter because he wants everyone to know, “This is what HIV-positive looks like now.” That’s the pull-quote proclaimed across the cover of the magazine above a black and white image of the queer icon. Billy’s shirtless, striking a defiant pose (similar to A$AP Rocky’s GQ cover also released yesterday) that shows pride in the man he is at the age of 51, but also a vulnerability in exposing himself in a way he never thought he would. It took him a long time to be this honest, but now he’s got both feet firmly planted in his truth. And those feet enjoy a platform heel.