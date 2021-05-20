What actor Billy Porter's announcement means for the local fight against HIV

Billy Porter was diagnosed as HIV-positive 14 years ago, the Emmy-winning Pose star revealed in The Hollywood Reporter‘s May 19 cover story. In a 2,400-word essay for THR, Porter says that his HIV was first detected in June 2007, after going to have a blemish looked at. “For a long time, everybody who needed to know, knew — except for my mother,” he writes. “I was trying to have a life and a career, and I wasn’t certain I could if the wrong people knew. It would just be another way for people to discriminate against me in an already discriminatory profession.