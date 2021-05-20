newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What actor Billy Porter's announcement means for the local fight against HIV

WFAA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Kathleen Borgmann is an assistant professor and research scientist at the UNT Health Science Center. She said right now HIV is more treatable than ever before.

www.wfaa.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Health Science#Research Scientist#Assistant Professor#Dr Kathleen Borgmann#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
HIV
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Pose's Billy Porter Is HIV-Positive: Emmy Winner Breaks 14-Year Silence

Billy Porter was diagnosed as HIV-positive 14 years ago, the Emmy-winning Pose star revealed in The Hollywood Reporter‘s May 19 cover story. In a 2,400-word essay for THR, Porter says that his HIV was first detected in June 2007, after going to have a blemish looked at. “For a long time, everybody who needed to know, knew — except for my mother,” he writes. “I was trying to have a life and a career, and I wasn’t certain I could if the wrong people knew. It would just be another way for people to discriminate against me in an already discriminatory profession.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Billy Porter Reveals HIV Diagnosis

Billy Porter has been living with HIV for 14 years. The 51-year-old Pose star revealed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (May 19th) that he kept his diagnosis a secret for more than a decade because he was ashamed and afraid that it would ruin his career. The Broadway star...
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Billy Porter Shares HIV-Positive Status

Billy Porter has opened up about a secret he’s been keeping from almost everyone in his life for the last 14 years. In 2007, he was diagnosed HIV-positive. He’s telling his story for the first time to The Hollywood Reporter because he wants everyone to know, “This is what HIV-positive looks like now.” That’s the pull-quote proclaimed across the cover of the magazine above a black and white image of the queer icon. Billy’s shirtless, striking a defiant pose (similar to A$AP Rocky’s GQ cover also released yesterday) that shows pride in the man he is at the age of 51, but also a vulnerability in exposing himself in a way he never thought he would. It took him a long time to be this honest, but now he’s got both feet firmly planted in his truth. And those feet enjoy a platform heel.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Billy Porter Reportedly Feels ‘Relieved’ After Revealing HIV Status

Billy Porter revealed that he has been living with HIV for 14 years during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Porter gave more details during a TV interview with Tamron Hall and said that he was ashamed when he was diagnosed in 2007 because he’s apart of the generation who was “supposed to know better.”
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

“This is what HIV-positive looks like now”: A healthy, happy Billy Porter reveals his diagnosis after 14 years

Pose star Billy Porter has already blazed a trail in Hollywood as an out and proud gay man, but now he’s doing it again, by declaring he’s been HIV+ for 14 years. In an intimate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner details the trauma he’s experienced in his life, from sexual abuse at the hands of his stepfather when Porter was a child, through his diagnosis in 2007, which he says came during “the worst year of my life.”
CelebritiesPlaybill

Billy Porter Opens Up About HIV Status in Moving Personal Account

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tony winner Billy Porter talks about his HIV-positive status and the shame he associated with it that led to a 14-year secrecy on the topic. Porter was diagnosed in 2007. “I was the generation that was supposed to know better, and it happened...
Musicmycentraloregon.com

Billy Porter sings for upcoming HIV/AIDS benefit album, OWN honors Black creators on the anniversary of George Floyd's death and more

After revealing his status as HIV+, Billy Porter is among the artists and entertainers contributing to the HIV/AIDS dance benefit album, Red Hot + Free. According to Entertainment Weekly, producer and DJ, Bill Coleman recruited the Pose actor last year to record a cover of Juliet Roberts‘ 1994 dance anthem “Caught in the Middle.”
Celebritieshivplusmag.com

Pose's Billy Porter: I'm Living With HIV

Billy Porter has come out as HIV-positive. The gay Pose star told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday that he was diagnosed as positive in June 2007. He kept this diagnosis a secret even from his collabroators on the groundbreaking FX series, in which he portrays an HIV-positive character, Pray Tell.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Billy Porter Opens Up About His HIV-Positive Diagnosis for the First Time

Billy Porter has been living with HIV for 14 years. For the first time since his diagnosis in 2007, the Pose star spoke publicly about his experience with the illness, and what it means for him to play an HIV-positive character on mainstream television. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "Well, I'm living so that I can tell the story. There's a whole generation that was here, and I stand on their shoulders."
Moviesimdb.com

Universal Apologizes for Dubbing Laverne Cox in ‘Promising Young Woman’ with Male Actor

Universal Pictures has issued an apology (via Entertainment Weekly) for dubbing Laverne Cox’s dialogue in the Italian release of “Promising Young Woman” with a male actor. The Guardian first reported on the controversy May 12, noting the actor Roberto Pedicini was featured as the voice of Cox’s character. Trans actor Vittoria Schisano told the publication that using a male actor to dub Cox was “insulting,” adding, “I’d feel bullied if I were [Cox].”
Public HealthNebraskaTV

Two Rivers discusses Hepatitis during Hepatitis Awareness Month

May is Hepatitis Awareness Month in the United States. During the month, public health officials work to pass on information about the hidden epidemic and encourage testing for viral hepatitis. NTV News reached out to Two Rivers Public Health Department's Health Educator Von Lutz to talk about what hepatitis is,...