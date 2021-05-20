newsbreak-logo
St. Louis Cardinals: Jack Flaherty joins Bob Gibson with start to season

By Robert Murray
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering the season, the St. Louis Cardinals needed Jack Flaherty to step up. He has more than delivered. Flaherty, 25, has pitched like an ace. He is 8-0 with a 2.53 ERA and a 55/17 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He looks like a legitimate Cy Young Award candidate and has been a primary factor in the Cardinals starting 25-18 and leading the National League Central by 3.5 games. And his strong start to the season has put him in elite company among the Cardinals greats.

