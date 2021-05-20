St. Louis Cardinals: Jack Flaherty joins Bob Gibson with start to season

Starting Tuesday, May 18 at 6:45 pm CT through Wednesday, May 19 at 6:45 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a two-game set. After winning or tying six series in a row, the Cardinals were dealt their first series sweep of the season at the hands of the San Diego Padres. Even then, though, the Cardinals are still two games ahead of the second-place Milwaukee Brewers to lead the National League Central. At the bottom of the NL Central lies the Cardinals’ opponent this series: the Pirates. The Pirates at 17-23 are having a rough go of it this season, especially of late, going 5-10 during the month of May.