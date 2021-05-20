St. Louis Cardinals: Jack Flaherty joins Bob Gibson with start to season
Entering the season, the St. Louis Cardinals needed Jack Flaherty to step up. He has more than delivered. Flaherty, 25, has pitched like an ace. He is 8-0 with a 2.53 ERA and a 55/17 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He looks like a legitimate Cy Young Award candidate and has been a primary factor in the Cardinals starting 25-18 and leading the National League Central by 3.5 games. And his strong start to the season has put him in elite company among the Cardinals greats.redbirdrants.com