CHICAGO -- Cubs president Jed Hoyer says he's "disappointed" his team isn't likely to reach the 85% vaccine threshold which leads to reduced COVID-19 regulations. "It's disappointing to not be at 85%, as a team. We've worked hard to try and convince or educate the people that have been reluctant. We're at a place right now -- I'm not going to give up hope we're going to get there -- my level of optimism is waning. It is disappointing," Hoyer said Thursday morning.