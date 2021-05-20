newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

President Biden confirms Israel-Gaza ceasefire

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking from the White House, President Biden commended Israel for the ceasefire. He added that America backed Israel to defend itself against against terrorist groups. He said his administration would help ensure that the iron dome system would be replenished for the future.

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza#Terrorist Groups#The White House#Israel Gaza Ceasefire#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
White House
Related
Middle EastTelegraph

Gaza ceasefire holds as both Israel and Palestinians claim victory

A ceasefire to end 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza was holding on Friday morning, with thousands of Palestinians in the besieged coastal strip celebrating it as a costly victory for Hamas over its more powerful adversary. The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire came into force at 2am...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden to host South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House

President Biden will welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House on Friday, making him the second foreign leader to visit the United States after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga came last month and underscoring the importance of Asia to the administration’s foreign policy. Vice President Harris met...
InternetThe Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Israel-Hamas cease-fire underway; Biden praises 'unconditional' truce

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Friday! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
POTUSCBS News

Biden praises cease-fire in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

President Joe Biden is vowing to continue his administration's "quiet and relentless" diplomacy in the Middle East after Israel announced it would end fighting in Gaza. CBS News senior White House correspondent Wejia Jiang joined CBSN to discuss just how involved the Biden administration was in facilitating this cease-fire and more from the White House.
U.S. PoliticsKXL

Ceasefire Agreement Accepted By Israeli Security Cabinet

(Jerusalem) — It appears the fighting between Israel and the Palestinians may be nearing an end. Multiple reports say the Israeli Security Cabinet has accepted a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. It’s expected to start in a matter of hours. The fighting is now in its second week and it has led to hundreds of deaths. Earlier today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki [[ SAH-kee ]] said a quiet flurry of U.S. diplomatic activity was ongoing to encourage de-escalation. The White House later said President Biden spoke with Egypt’s President about efforts to make sure there was a ceasefire. Yesterday, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [[ net-an-YAH-hoo ]]. He told the Prime Minister he expected a “significant de-escalation” in the fighting en route to a ceasefire.
Middle Eastwypr.org

The New Israel-Gaza Violence: Analysis With Ishaan Tharoor

President Joe Biden has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several times since the conflict in the Middle East began last week, amid increasing calls from the international community to stop the violence that has killed more than 200 Palestinans and a dozen Israelis. On Tuesday, President Biden told the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Biden 'restoring the soul' of America - South Korean president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered praise for U.S. President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery on Friday before the two leaders meet during his visit to Washington. “My congratulations on how the Biden-Harris administration is building back better with the world’s most...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden’s downhill presidency and other commentary

At The Wall Street Journal, Gerard Baker wonders if President Biden “peaked on Inauguration Day” — as the old joke says the Chicago Cubs did every Opening Day. Biden’s “promise to bring healing to a fractured nation didn’t last the short ride back down Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 20.” Now, the “sudden change” in mask advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has “undermined” his claims to govern “at all times by data and facts.” The Gaza-Israel conflict was “another unwelcome intrusion of reality into the wonder world of Democratic progressivism.” And a week’s worth of official economic data — revealing a “slowdown in job growth, uptick in unemployment and [the] biggest leap in retail prices in more than a decade” — directly “challenged” Team Biden’s “entire governing premise.”
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden's 'quiet' answer to a foreign policy test

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's foreign policy doctrine came into sharper relief this week as tensions came to a boil between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. In a phrase, it was "quiet and intensive diplomacy," or at least that's how White House press secretary Jen Psaki summarized it on Monday. Biden touted the tactic in a prime time address from the White House on Thursday announcing a ceasefire -- attempting to punctuate the first major foreign crisis of his presidency.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Biden leaning toward Thomas Nides as ambassador to Israel

President Biden is closing in on his pick for ambassador to Israel, with Thomas Nides, a former deputy secretary of state, most likely to be the pick, a source familiar with the process told Axios. The state of play: Former congressman Robert Wexler was seen as the other primary contender,...